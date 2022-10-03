5 best finishers in world football right now (October 2022)

Having a striker who assuredly puts the ball in the back of the rest can be a huge difference maker for any side. We have seen plenty of players who have mastered the art of goalscoring over the course of history.

As the game has evolved, the role of strikers has undergone some changes too. Gone are the days when strikers were all burly, towering figures whose job was largely limited to putting the ball in the back of the net.

The modern number 9 gets involved heavily in build-up play. Good finishings skills are still a primary attribute but strikers contribute so much more these days.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best finishers in world football right now (October 2022).

#5 Pedro (Brazil/Flamengo)

Brazil have been without an out-and-out centre-forward for quite a while now. Flamengo striker Pedro is one of the most complete strikers to emerge from the South American country in recent times.

He is a tall customer who can find the back of the net with both feet. The 25-year-old also possesses exquisite technique and can hold up the ball well and bring his teammates into play quite efficiently.

While he is not the quickest striker around, he is definitely an extremely capable finisher. In the 2021-22 season, Pedro scored 27 goals in 54 appearances across all competitions so far for Flamengo.

#4 Lionel Messi (Argentina/Paris Saint-Germain)

After struggling to score goals at a prolific rate as he is used to in his debut season at Paris Saint-Germain, Lionel Messi has found his shooting boots again. He has also been at his playmaking best so far this term.

Messi is one of the best finishers of all time. His ability to find the back of the net form nigh-on impossible situations has always set him apart. The 35-year-old has scored four goals in his last two appearances for the Argentina national team.

Messi has also showcased his excellent finishing skills for the reigning Ligue 1 champions. In 12 appearances across all competitions for PSG so far this term, he has scored seven goals.

#3 Harry Kane (England/Tottenham Hotspur)

Harry Kane is one of the most complete centre-forwards of his generation. The England national team captain has been one of the most consistent goalscorers in Europe over the past several seasons.

Kane is one of the most lethal finishers around. He has started the 2022-23 season on a bright note and has been Tottenham Hotspur's main man in the opening phases of the new campaign.

He is a fox-in-the-box and sniffs out opportunities better than most of his peers. The 29-year-old is also one of the best among the current crop when it comes to link-up play as well.

He has scored seven goals in 10 appearances across all competitions for Spurs so far this season.

#2 Robert Lewandowski (Poland/Barcelona)

Robert Lewandowski has been the best striker in the world over the past several seasons. The Poland international is one of the most prolific goalscorers of all time and has picked up the European Golden Shoe in the last two seasons.

Lewandowski copped a switch to Barcelona from Bayern Munich this summer. He has hit the ground running at his new club and has already proved to be quite a phenomenal signing.

The 34-year-old possesses all the qualities of a traditional centre-forward. He is tall, strong, quick and is a lethal finisher. He can also shoot with both feet and this makes him a very potent weapon inside the box.

In nine appearances across all competitions for Barcelona so far this season, Lewandowski has scored 12 goals.

#1 Erling Halaand (Norway/Manchester City)

If there was ever any doubt over whether or not Erling Haaland would be a good fit for Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, they've all been extinguished in emphatic fashion. The 22-year-old has taken the Premier League by storm and has made unprecedented impact at his new club.

He has scored three hat-tricks in his first eight Premier League appearances and is simply unstoppable inside the penalty area. Haaland's movement, athleticism and link-up play are all exemplary and his finishing is world-class.

If Haaland keeps this up, he will go onto become one of the greatest strikers of all time and that's no hyperbole. In 11 appearances across all competitions for Manchester City so far this season, the Norway international has scored a whopping 17 goals.

