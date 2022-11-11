5 best footballers dropped from Portugal's 26-man squad for 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Portugal manager Fernando Santos announced his 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Thursday (November 10).

Cristiano Ronaldo, despite his lackluster form this season, has been understandably and unsurprisingly picked to captain the squad. Bruno Fernandes and Bernando Silva look destined to lead the creative department. Pepe and Ruben Dias are primed to operate as the team’s first-choice centre-back pairing while Rui Patricio guards the goal.

Liverpool ace Diogo Jota and Wolverhampton Wanderers star Pedro Neto are set to miss the plane to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar due to injuries.

Considering the talent pool Portugal have, Santos has had to make some hard calls while composing his shortlist for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Below, we will take a look at five established players who have been left out of the final draft despite being fit.

Now, without further ado, let’s get to it!

#5 Jose Fonte — LOSC Lille

Santos’ 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar has no room for experienced centre-back Jose Fonte. The 38-year-old has served the selection diligently since making his debut in 2014, playing 50 matches and scoring once. Fonte played every single knockout game in the 2016 European Championship as Portugal lifted their first major international trophy.

Despite being on the wrong side of 30, Fonte has been everpresent in Lile’s starting XI this season. The veteran defender has featured in 13 games for the club in Ligue 1, scoring once.

#4 Mario Rui — Napoli

Serie A leaders Napoli have been the team to watch this season, with them maintaining an impressive 14-game unbeaten run (12 wins, 2 draws) in the domestic division. Left-back Mario Rui has been an integral part of Luciano Spalletti’s side this season, pitching in with five assists in 11 appearances thus far. Despite his remarkable run of form, Rui has been left out of Portugal’s 2022 FIFA World Cup squad.

The Navigators are spoilt for choices in the full-back area. Joao Cancelo, Nuno Mendes, and Raphael Guerreiro are all excellent creators, making it difficult for Rui to break into the XI. However, considering his performances this season, the 31-year-old might feel disheartened for not even making it into the FIFA World Cup 26-man squad.

Rui has so far taken part in 12 games for the senior team, providing three assists.

#3 Goncalo Guedes — Wolverhampton Wanderers

Despite injuries to Neto and Jota, Wolverhampton star Goncalo Guedes has not been included in Portugal’s 26-man squad for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Guedes was also left out of Portugal’s Nations League squad for the matches against the Czech Republic and Spain in September.

Guedes, 25, is a natural left-winger but can play in multiple attacking positions. He has played 32 games for Os Navegadores so far in his career, scoring seven times and providing five assists.

Guedes’s omission could be down to his unimpressive start to life in England. Having enjoyed a stellar spell with Valencia, during which he scored 36 times and provided 30 assists in 177 appearances, he signed for Wolves in the summer. He has since struggled to impose himself, scoring only once and providing an assist in 14 appearances across competitions.

#2 Joao Moutinho — Wolverhampton Wanderers

Coach Santos has opted not to take veteran midfielder Joao Moutinho to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The midfielder was also left out of Portugal’s squad for the matches against the Czech Republic and Spain in September.

Moutinho, who has made a whopping 146 appearances (7 goals) for his national team, is the second-highest capped Portuguese player of all time. The team’s skipper Ronaldo is the first, with him playing as many as 191 games for his country.

The 36-year-old midfielder has historically been excellent at keeping hold of the ball, dictating the tempo of the game, and creating goalscoring opportunities from time to time. However, he has struggled to play his best football for Wolverhampton Wanderers this season, failing to record a goal or assist in 14 games across competitions.

#1 Renato Sanches — Paris Saint-Germain

Once tipped to become one of the best midfielders of his generation, Renato Sanches has been left out of Portugal’s 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Sanches, 25, was chosen as the Young Player of the Tournament during Santos’ team’s European Championship triumph in 2016. Sanches was also a part of Portugal’s European Championship squad last summer and earned plaudits for his displays.

Sanches joined French champions Paris Saint-Germain for a €15 million fee from LOSC Lille in the summer transfer window. The move, however, has not worked in his favor, as he has had a difficult time playing regularly for the Parisians. Marco Verratti, Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz, and Carlos Soler have frequented Christophe Galtier’s lineup this season, rewarding the coach with impressive displays.

Sanches, on the other hand, still does not seem to be on the same wavelength as his teammates. As a result, he has failed to impress when called upon. The former Bayern Munich man has thus far featured in 12 games for Les Parisiens this season, scoring only once.

Sanches has thus far appeared in 32 games for his country, scoring thrice and claiming three assists.

