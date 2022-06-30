5 best foreign players in the Premier League right now (2022)

The 2021-22 Premier League campaign was an eventful one, with Liverpool and Manchester City fighting until the very last minute for the title. The Citizens ultimately defended their crown by a narrow one-point margin.

Tottenham Hotspur made a stunning recovery in the end to beat local rivals Arsenal in the top-four race.

Manchester United, despite changing their manager mid-season, did not see much improvement in terms of performances. The Red Devils only managed a sixth-placed finish, meaning they will miss out on Champions League football next season.

The non-English players in the Premier League shone brighter than ever, producing numerous memorable performances over the course of the campaign.

Today, we will take a look at five foreign Premier League stars who impressed, ranking them based on their output in the 2021-22 season.

Without further ado, let us take a look at the five best foreign players who are in the English top flight right now:

Special note: New signings such as Erling Haaland, Darwin Nunez, and more have been kept off the list.

#5 Fabinho - Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool is known for their heavy-metal electrifying football. They can tear through defenses at will, destabilizing even the tightest of defensive units.

However, it takes more than ruthless attacking to form a team that can produce world-class performances week in, week out. It requires a calm and cohesive core, one that keeps the team grounded at all times.

Defensive midfielder Fabinho acts as the said calm and collected core at Liverpool. The Brazilian may not be the most esthetic player on the team, but he is certainly one of the most important.

Without the 28-year-old firing on all cylinders, the entire team often falls apart, struggling to create attacks from deep and keep opposition attackers at bay.

Fabinho was at his calming best in the 2021-22 Premier League season.

Apart from scoring five goals in 29 games, he made 40 interceptions and 23 clearances, registered 193 recoveries, and won 128 duels, emerging as one of the best in the division.

#4 Cristiano Ronaldo - Manchester United

Having spent three seasons at Juventus, Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Manchester United in the summer of 2021.

There was untapped optimism surrounding his arrival at Old Trafford. But courtesy of the team’s collective poor showings, the good feeling dissipated sooner rather than later.

Ronaldo, however, held on, doing everything in his power to help the Red Devils. Over the course of the 2021-22 campaign, the Portuguese ace took part in 30 Premier League encounters, scoring 18 goals and providing three assists.

His 18-goal tally not only made him United’s leading scorer in the division but also the league's third-highest goalscorer behind Mohamed Salah and Heung-min Son.

The 37-year-old also hit the woodwork a couple of times and created seven big chances for his teammates.

He may not be the Ronaldo of old, but last season’s performance pretty much confirmed that the Portugal international still has plenty to offer.

#3 Mohamed Salah - Liverpool

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah enjoyed a stellar league campaign in the 2021-22 season, at least from an individual perspective.

Salah scored a whopping 23 goals in the English top division, winning his third Golden Boot in the process.

The Egypt international also popped up with 13 assists and bagged his maiden 'Premier League Playmaker of the Season' award.

By winning both top scorer and top assist-provider awards, Salah has become the only non-English player in the division’s history to do the double.

The former Roma forward, whose current Liverpool contract expires in the summer of 2023, is yet to sign an extension at the club.

Given the way the 29-year-old has performed lately, the Merseyside giants would be wise to offer him a suitable contract extension as soon as possible.

#2 Kevin De Bruyne - Manchester City

Manchester City attacking midfielder Kevin De Bruyne hardly needs an introduction. The Belgian international is arguably the best midfielder in the world, not just in England.

He is an exquisite passer, has impeccable vision, and regularly pops up with important goals and assists, helping the Citizens reach newer heights.

The Manchester City midfield maestro missed a few games last season due to fitness issues and injuries. But he was found firing on all cylinders whenever he played.

Over the course of the 2021-22 campaign, the 31-year-old took part in 30 league games, recording 15 goals and eight assists. His 23 goal involvements helped Manchester City a great deal in narrowly beating Liverpool to the Premier League title.

For his exploits, De Bruyne was chosen as the 'Premier League Player of the Season' at the end of the campaign. Another season to remember from the Belgium ace.

#1 Heung-min Son - Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur star Heung-min Son enjoyed his best-ever campaign in the Premier League last season. Son’s dazzling runs, ability to pick a pass, and, of course, lethal finishing were a treat for sore eyes.

The South Korean forward was a magician in the final third, pitching in with a total of 23 goals and seven assists in 35 league appearances.

Following his 23-goal haul, he was the joint-Golden Boot winner alongside Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah. The Golden Boot win marked Son’s first major achievement in the English top flight.

Despite enjoying such a fruitful campaign, the South Korean star was nowhere to be found in the 'Premier League Team of the Season'.

Son's omission from the list of elites has left a bitter taste in the mouth of several football aficionados.

