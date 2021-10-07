5 best forwards in the Premier League based on current form

The 2021-22 Premier League campaign is now in full flow and after seven match days, it looks like we could be in for one of the most exciting title races in years.

Just two points separate leaders Chelsea and sixth-placed Brighton. The top-four positions are already occupied by this season's Champions League participants Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United.

North London rivals Tottenham and Arsenal have had a mixed season so far and have struggled for consistency. Norwich have registered just one point and are at the bottom of the table while Brentford are flying high with three wins and as many draws.

Many forwards have impressed in the Premier League so far

The Premier League has always been home to some of the best attackers in the world and this season has been no different. Many forward players have performed exceptionally well for their teams so far and have helped their respective clubs move up the Premier League table.

Here we take a look at the five best forwards in the Premier League based on their current form. These players have been selected based on the goal contributions (goals + assists) they have produced this season. So without further adieu, let's take a look at them in detail:

#5 Said Benrahma - West Ham United

Said Benrahma did not have the best of debut seasons at West Ham United. Joining from Brentford on an initial loan deal at the start of last season, Benrahma managed to make 30 appearances in the Premier League, starting in only 14 of them. He scored just one goal and registered six assists during that time.

But the Algerian winger has started the new Premier League season in spectacular fashion, starting all of the Hammers' seven league games. He has registered three goals and two assists and has been a key part of West Ham's strong start to the new Premier League season.

African Insider @African_Insider 🇩🇿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 He was underwhelming last season, but Saïd Benrahma has grown into his role at West Ham.4️⃣ goals & 2️⃣ assists in 8 games. 🇩🇿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 He was underwhelming last season, but Saïd Benrahma has grown into his role at West Ham.4️⃣ goals & 2️⃣ assists in 8 games. https://t.co/73LTWo5IrA

Benrahma's performances earned him a nomination for Premier League Player of the Month for August after he registered two goals and two assists in the first three games.

West Ham will be hoping that Benrahma continues his brilliant start to the season as the Hammers look forward to another top six finish.

#4 Gabriel Jesus - Manchester City

Much of the talk surrounding Manchester City during the start of the season was the lack of a striker in the team. Sergio Aguero departed the club during the summer and the Premier League champions failed in their pursuit of Harry Kane.

After City's 1-0 defeat to Tottenham on the opening matchday of the Premier League, many people thought the club would struggle without a genuine striker.

That was not going to be the case, however, as City came back strong in the next two games, thrashing both Norwich and Arsenal 5-0 on home soil.

One of the major reasons for City's upturn in form was the use of Gabriel Jesus on the right-flank. The 24-year-old tormented the defenders with his speed and agility and became a key component of City's attack.

The Brazilian has so far registered two goals and four assists in seven Premier League games, including a crucial winner against title rivals Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

While City might still be searching for a striker during the upcoming transfer window, Jesus has proven that he is more than capable of taking up the goalscoring burden.

