5 best forwards in the UEFA Champions League group stage this season (2021-22)

The first and most time-consuming stretch of the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 campaign has all but wrapped up. Except for Group F, where either Atalanta or Villarreal will join Manchester United in the Round of 16.

The teams and their stars have fought tooth and nail, scoring plenty of goals to get into the knockout round. Although it’s still early days, we have a few front runners for the UEFA Champions League top-scorer awards. Today, we will take a look at five forwards who seem well on their way to fruitful personal campaigns.

Here are the top five forwards who set the UEFA Champions League group stage alight this season:

Special mention: Karim Benzema, Leroy Sane

#5 Lionel Messi (PSG)

Paris Saint-Germain v RB Leipzig: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Lionel Messi, who happens to be the second-highest goalscorer in UEFA Champions League history, has enjoyed a fruitful European campaign with Paris Saint-Germain so far. The former Barcelona star has combined well with Kylian Mbappe, producing a couple of stellar performances in PSG colors.

Messi made his first UEFA Champions League appearance for PSG in the 1-1 draw with Club Brugge. The Argentine was not at his best that night and failed to make a tangible impact. He bounced back in the next match, scoring a goal in the 2-0 win over Manchester City.

2️⃣ Barcelona

RB Leipzig came to town on matchday three and Messi’s brace condemned them to a 3-2 defeat. He missed PSG’s next UEFA Champions League outing against Leipzig and fired a blank in the 2-1 defeat at Manchester City.

He capped off the group stage proceedings with a brace against Club Brugge on matchday six.

#4 Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United have endured a tumultuous campaign so far. They were subjected to some embarrassing defeats in the Premier League and saw their manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, sacked a month back.

In the UEFA Champions League, however, the Red Devils have been a lot more presentable, thanks to the genius of the competition’s record goalscorer.

Cristiano Ronaldo opened his UEFA Champions League account for the season on matchday one, scoring United’s only goal in their 2-1 defeat to Young Boys. Ronaldo scored four decisive goals in the next three matches, winning Manchester United five invaluable points.

His final UEFA Champions League group stage goal came on matchday five, in the 2-0 win at Villarreal. Jadon Sancho scored the other goal to ensure Manchester United’s qualification to the Round of 16.

First Champions League goal in 2021/22 was scored by Cristiano Ronaldo at Young Boys ⚽️



Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick rested Ronaldo for the Red Devils’ final UEFA Champions League Group F fixture.

The Old Trafford unit missed his presence sorely and could only manage a 1-1 draw against Young Boys.

