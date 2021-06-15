5 best France players of all time

There has been a lot of talk about France's incredible strength and depth, as their Euro 2020 squad boasts some of the biggest names in world football.

France have been a dominant force in the game for some time now, consistently producing world-class players who have also received various individual awards over the years.

The reigning world champions are one of the favourites to win Euro 2020. Under the able tutelage of Didier Deschamps, France's current crop could indeed go all the way at the tournament.

On that note, let's take a look at France's five best players of all time.

#5 Lilian Thuram

Lilian Thuram

One of the best defenders of his generation, Lilian Thuram, was versatile enough to operate as both full-back and centre-back during a storied career.

The former France international first made his name with AS Monaco, but it was in Italy where he truly flourished. He joined Parma from AS Monaco in 1996 and became renowned for his intelligence, versatility and physical attributes. He won the UEFA Cup with Parma and two Serie A titles with Juventus.

123 - Hugo Lloris has played his 123rd game with France, equalling Thierry Henry as the second best tally for a player in the French national team history, only beaten by Lilian Thuram (142). Runner-up. pic.twitter.com/b6xO0woyPa — OptaJean (@OptaJean) March 31, 2021

With 142 appearances, Thuram is the most capped France international. During his stint with the national side, he won the FIFA World Cup in 1998 and the Euros in 2000. His son, Marcus, is also a professional player who plays for Borussia Monchengladbach. Marcus has been named in France's Euro 2020 squad.

#4 Thierry Henry

Thierry Henry

Arguably the best overseas player to have graced the Premier League, Thierry Henry is best known for his successful stint with Arsenal.

After making his debut at AS Monaco, Henry moved to Juventus in 1999, but the move failed to work out. Arsenal signed him that same year, and manager Arsene Wenger, familiar with Henry's attributes, started using the Frenchman as a striker instead of a winger.

Olivier Giroud scores his 45th and 46th goals for France 🏎



He’s only five behind Les Bleus’ all-time leading goalscorer Thierry Henry 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/nenOsatVFH — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 8, 2021

And the rest, as they say, is history. Henry made 376 appearances in all competitions across two spells for Arsenal, scoring 228 goals and providing 105 assists. He won the Premier League Golden Boot four times and was part of their 'Invincibles' side as well.

With France, Henry won the FIFA World Cup in 1998 and the Euros in 2000. He is currently an assistant coach of Belgium at Euro 2020.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by BH