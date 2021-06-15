5 best German footballers of all time

One of the biggest footballing nations, Germany boasts a rich and trophy-laden history in the sport.

Some of the best players in the world have emerged from the country, while some of the most successful teams to have played the game have been German as well. There has been strong focus on grassroots football in recent years, and their success in the 2014 FIFA World Cup was the end product of a successful plan.

There have been lots of iconic German footballers over the years who have achieved a lot in the game.

5 Greatest footballers produced by Germany

#5 Philipp Lahm

One of the greatest defenders of the modern generation, Philipp Lahm was an important cog for both club and country for many years.

An extremely intelligent player renowned for his versatility and comfort on the ball, Lahm won every trophy possible with Bayern Munich. The 37-year old predominantly operated as a right-back, but was converted into a midfielder under the management of Pep Guardiola, where he excelled as well.

Nach dem Finale 2012 gab es zwei Möglichkeiten: Entweder man bricht als Mannschaft auseinander oder man wächst noch enger zusammen - der Rest ist Geschichte 😉🏆 #Throwback #UCL @championsleague @fcbayern pic.twitter.com/wVbapanNa9 — Philipp Lahm (@philipplahm) May 25, 2021

Lahm was captain when Germany won the FIFA World Cup in 2014. As skipper of Bayern Munich, he played a crucial role in their treble-winning 2012-13 season. Lahm made 517 appearances in all competitions for Bayern Munich and 113 appearances for Germany before retiring in 2017.

#4 Manuel Neuer

Germany Herzogenaurach Training Session

Manuel Neuer is the man credited with modernising the art of goalkeeping. The Bayern Munich man's "sweeper-keeper" ability and his excellent passing started the emergence of a new style of goalkeeper.

The 35-year-old, who is the current captain of Bayern Munich and the Germany national team, is regarded as one of the best to have played the game. Neuer is a world-class shot-stopper, but it is his proactive play and accurate distribution which have elevated him to the very top.

Manuel Neuer receives a guard of honor before their game against Latvia for making his 100th appearance for Germany 🧤 pic.twitter.com/N5HhtbKL2t — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 7, 2021

Neuer made a considerable impact during the 2014 FIFA World Cup, and finished third in the voting for the Ballon d'Or that year. He has 100 caps for Germany, and will be keen to replicate the 2014 World Cup success at the Euros.

