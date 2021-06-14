10 most valuable players in the world - June 2021

As clubs prepare for another long season, the top teams would look to hold on to their star assets.

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to be a big factor in how clubs spend money. There is an emphasis on developing talent from the academy or finding bargains in the transfer market. It helps when players like Georginio Wijnaldum, Memphis Depay and Gianluigi Donnarumma are available on free transfers.

Market values of players continue to fluctuate due to the pandemic, and the ongoing Euros could also have an impact. On that note, let's take a look at the ten most valuable players in the world in the month of June, as per transfermarkt.

#10 Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich) - €90 million

Joshua Kimmich

Joshua Kimmich is world-class in two positions, so it will be interesting to see where he operates at the Euros for Germany.

Philipp Lahm's heir apparent at both Bayern Munich and Germany, Kimmich, has been sensational for some time now. The 26-year old, who spent his initial years at Bayern Munich, where he was mentored by Pep Guardiola, is renowned for his versatility, passing and tactical intelligence.

Kimmich made 25 starts, predominantly in midfield, in the Bundesliga in the season gone by. He scored four goals and provided ten assists as Bayern Munich won another Bundesliga title. Kimmich has been a constant for Germany as well since his debut in 2016.

#9 Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) - €90 million

Frenkie de Jong

Frenkie de Jong provided a timely reminder of his qualities in the opening game of the Netherlands' Euro 2020 campaign against Ukraine.

One of the best young midfielders in the game, De Jong joined Barcelona from Ajax in 2019 for €86 million amid heavy interest from Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City. The Netherlands international endured a quiet first season but enjoyed a much better 2020-21 campaign, with his dribbling ability in congested midfield areas highly appreciated.

Frenkie de Jong completed five take-ons for #NED vs. #UKR, the most by a player in a single match at #EURO2020 so far.



A sublime display. 🕺 pic.twitter.com/Y2ViG53PID — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 13, 2021

A versatile midfielder capable of operating as an auxiliary centre-back, De Jong has all the tools to become one of the best midfielders in the game. The 24-year old has time on his side, so both Barcelona and the Netherlands must build their teams around their star midfielder.

#8 Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) - €100 million

Kevin De Bruyne

It was surprising to see Kevin De Bruyne win the PFA Player's Player of the Year for the 2020-21 season, given the performances of Harry Kane, Ruben Dias and Bruno Fernandes.

However, there is no denying that De Bruyne has been one of the best players in the game for quite some time now. The Belgium international has been excellent for Manchester City, with his creativity, dribbling and well-drilled crosses into the opposition box being a crucial component in City's attack.

De Bruyne made just 23 league starts this season due to injury issues. The 29-year old, who recently signed a new long-term contract with Manchester City, scored six goals and provided 12 assists, helping his team win the league.

