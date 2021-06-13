Strongest possible starting XI for Brazil | Copa America 2021

Copa America 2021 is all set to begin in Brazil, with the hosts being among the favourites to win the tournament.

Brazil boast a strong squad and a wily manager, Tite. The likes of world-class players like Neymar and Alisson are expected to play key roles if Brazil intend to win Copa America 2021.

There is some new blood in the 24-man Brazilian squad as well. It is clear Brazil are planning for the future, as Lucas Paqueta, Vinicius Junior and Eder Militao have been included in the squad.

On that note, let's take a look at the strongest possible XI of Brazil at Copa America 2021.

Goalkeeper - Alisson Becker (Liverpool)

Brazil manager Tite has two world-class goalkeepers to choose from in the form of Liverpool's Alisson Becker and Manchester City's Ederson Moraes.

Alisson has been the preferred choice for Tite so far, and it looks likely that that could be the case at Copa America 2021 too. The 28-year old, who joined Liverpool from Roma in 2018 for a fee of £56.2 million, has been sensational for Jurgen Klopp's side since his debut.

Liverpool did not enjoy the best of seasons in 2020-21, and Alisson had to make do with a rotating cast of centre-backs ahead of him due to injuries to key personnel.

Nevertheless, the Brazilian kept ten clean sheets in 33 league appearances. The crowning moment of his season was his winning goal in injury-time against West Bromwich Albion. That eventually proved key in ensuring Liverpool finished in the top four.

Other options: Ederson Moraes (Manchester City), Weverton (Palmeiras).

Right-back - Danilo (Juventus)

There is no Dani Alves in Brazil's Copa America 2021 squad, so Juventus' Danilo is the likely starter for his country at the tournament.

The 29-year old, who made his name at Porto, was a squad player at Real Madrid and Manchester City before joining Juventus in 2019. Danilo was a consistent starter for the Old Lady this season, making 32 league starts, scoring one goal and providing four assists.

Danilo was utilised in a variety of positions during the 2020-21 season. Predominantly a right-back, the former Santos man also played as a left-back, centre-back and even in midfield this season. His versatility could prove to be useful for Brazil manager Tite at Copa America 2021.

Centre-back - Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain)

One of the most underrated players in Europe right now, Marquinhos has matured into a world-class centre-back at Paris Saint-Germain and is now a consistent starter for both club and country.

Paris Saint-Germain made their ambitions clear when they spent £28.2 million to acquire the then 19-year-old Marquinhos from AS Roma in 2013. The Brazilian developed in the company of Thiago Silva and soon formed an excellent defensive partnership with his fellow countryman for the Ligue 1 giants.

In recent years, the 27-year old has played in midfield, highlighting his ability on the ball and his defensive prowess. At Copa America 2021, Marquinhos, if fully fit, is a likely starter for Brazil.

Centre-back - Thiago Silva (Chelsea)

Eyebrows were raised when Chelsea signed Thiago Silva on a free transfer last summer. But Silva answered in the best way possible, producing some excellent performances in the league, finishing the season as a Champions League winner and being picked in Brazil's Copa America 2021 squad.

The 36-year-old, who is the captain of Brazil at Copa America 2021, was regarded by many as one of the best centre-backs in the game during his prime. Silva's spells with AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain were trophy-laden, and he is already a fan favourite at Chelsea.

A physically gifted defender, who is strong in the air and good on the ball, Silva has earned 93 senior caps for Brazil. He was part of the side that won the Copa America in 2019, so Silva will be keen to replicate that success at Copa America 2021.

Left-back - Alex Sandro (Juventus)

A transfer rumour mill favourite, Alex Sandro, has been linked with a move away from Juventus for quite some time but continues to be a starter for the Old Lady every season.

Alex Sandro joined Juventus from Porto in 2015 for £23.4 million and has been a consistent presence for the Old Lady since then. Comfortable on the ball and a good reader of the game, the 30-year old has made 232 appearances in all competitions for Juventus, scoring 13 goals and providing 30 assists.

Perennially linked with clubs like Manchester United and Chelsea, Alex Sandro has completed six seasons with Juventus. At Copa America 2021, his experience could be vital for Brazil.

Other options: Emerson Royal (Barcelona), Eder Militao (Real Madrid), Renan Lodi (Atletico Madrid), Felipe (Atletico Madrid)

