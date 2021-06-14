The advent of social media has seen the hype around young players increase a lot, with various YouTube compilations already giving viewers an idea about the quality of a player.

Over the years, there have been several players who have been touted to become superstars of football, but for some reason or the other, that billing has turned out to be wrong. Injury issues and controversies off the field have resulted in certain players failing to live up to their potential.

This is the case in every sport, but in football, as clubs focus more and more on recruiting young talent, there is immense pressure to succeed from a very young age.

On that note, we look at 5 superstars who never lived up to their potential.

#5 Alexandre Pato

Highly rated during his Internacional days, Alexandre Pato earned a £21.6 million move to AC Milan in 2007 and was seen as the present and the future of the Italian club.

The Brazil international began well at AC Milan and scored 50 league goals in his first four seasons with the club. However, injury issues and off-the-field controversies saw a decline in Pato's form. During the Brazilian's last two seasons at the club, he made only 15 league appearances and scored a solitary goal in Serie A.

21 - Brahim Díaz (21 years and 279 days) is the youngest AC Milan player to have scored away from home against Juventus in the Serie A since Alexandre Pato (19y 103d) in December 2008.

He returned to Brazil to play for Corinthians in 2013 and had a brief sojourn in Europe when he joined Chelsea on loan in 2016, followed by a season with Villarreal. The 31-year-old currently plays for Major League Soccer side Orlando City.

#4 Ricardo Quaresma

Iran v Portugal: Group B - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

In the early 2000s, Sporting CP boasted two extremely talented young wingers in their academy in Ricardo Quaresma and Cristiano Ronaldo.

While Ronaldo has etched an incredible legacy for himself, the same cannot be said about Quaresma. Highly skillful, creative and full of tricks, Quaresma has enjoyed a good career at the top level, but there is a feeling that the Portuguese did not utilize his full potential for much of his career.

Cristiano Ronaldo: 33 years, 135 days old vs. Morocco.



Ricardo Quaresma: 34 years, 273 days old vs. Iran.



Portugal's two oldest scorers in #WorldCup history.

Quaresma struggled at clubs like Barcelona, Inter Milan and Chelsea, with his best spell coming with Porto and Besiktas. The 37-year-old, who is currently playing for Vitoria Guimaraes, was part of the Portugal squad which won the Euros in 2016.

