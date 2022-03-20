5 best French footballers in the world at the moment (2022)

It's no longer news that the French footballers and their national team has an abundance of talent in virtually every department in their squad.

The reigning FIFA World Champions have a rich heritage of producing world class players season in, season out. Some of the very best footballers to play the beautiful game have come from France, most notably, the likes of Zinedine Zidane, Thierry Henry, Mitchell Platini, to mention a few.

Even at present, French footballers are dominating European football. It only shows how good they are both individually and as a team. However, going by current form, we will be looking at 5 of the best French footballers in the world at the moment.

#5 Olivier Giroud (AC Milan)

Arguably one of the most underrated strikers of his generation, Olivier Giroud keeps delivering in front of goal for every club he plays for, even at the age of 35.

Often referred to as a target man, the French footballer has a blend of strength, technicality, and accuracy on both feet. This makes him a standout striker for both club and country.

The 35-year-old striker is currently the leading goal scorer for his Italian club side AC Milan across all competitions, with a total of 11 goals, eight of those coming in the league and three in the Coppa Italia.

Not only has Giroud delivered in front of goal for AC Milan this season, but the Frenchman has also shown that he can score in big games. He has found the back of the net against clubs such as Inter Milan, Lazio, Napoli, and, not to forget, AS Roma this season.

He is also five goals shy of French legend Thierry Henry's record of 51 goals for the national team. Giroud has everything it takes to either break or equal the record.

Regarded by many as one of the best midfielders in the world, Ngolo Kante is indispensable for both his club and country. The 30-year-old French footballer isn't known for scoring many goals in games, but his hard work on and off the ball makes him a force to reckon with in midfield.

his season hasn't been any different for Kante, as he has been instrumental for Chelsea in the midfield, making up to 19 Premier league appearances and scoring two goals and providing three assists.

#3 Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig)

Another French footballer who has been outstanding recently is RB Leipzig winger Christopher Nkunku. The 24-year-old has been a revelation this season and is, currently, one of the hottest French players in terms of goal contributions in Europe.

Nkunku has so far scored a total of 26 goals and has provided 12 assists across all competitions. 15 goals and nine assists have come in the Bundesliga; three goals and two assists in the DFB Pokal; seven goals and one assist in the UEFA Champions League; and one goal in the Europa League.

His outstanding form recently earned him his very first call-up to the French football national team, which is a testament to how good he has been this season.

#2 Kylian Mbappe (PSG)

Next up in the list will have to be Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe, who continues to prove to be one of the best players in the world. The 23-year-old French footballer is a very pacy and technically gifted winger who has an eye for goal and can score with both feet.

He came ninth in the prestigious Ballon d'Or ratings last year and has everything in place to one day scoop home the award.

This season alone, Mbappe has scored a total of 31 goals and provided 16 assists across all competitions for his club and country.

The breakdown of his goal contributions shows 15 goals and 10 assists in Ligue 1; six goals and four assists in the UEFA Champions League; five goals in the Coupe de France; and five goals and four assists in the World Cup qualifiers for France.

#1 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

Lastly, the list of best French footballers wouldn't be complete without mentioning Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema, who has been in redhot form in front of goal. At age 34, the Frenchman is currently showing no signs of slowing down and continues to bang in goals for both his club and country.

Benzema has the highest goal contribution for any French player in Europe this season, with a combined 32 goals and 13 assists across all competitions. He also has three goals and one assist for France in the World Cup qualifiers.

He is currently at the top of the Spanish La Liga goal-scorers chart with 22 goals after 25 games, and is in contention for the Champions League Golden Boot trophy with eight goals in seven games.

