5 best full-back pairings in the Premier League right now

The Premier League is lucky to have some wonderful full-backs right now. In the current era, wide defenders have a critical role to play in the game. Along with a good work-rate and decent defensive ability, the modern day full-backs are expected to contribute significantly in attack.

Top Premier League clubs have quality full-back pairings

Individually, the full-backs are very important on either flank but it only gets more fun when both the flanks can have a devastating impact. Some of the most successful teams in the history of the game have had quality full-backs.

The Premier League has some fine pairings of full-backs who have played an important role in helping their respective clubs. Without further ado, we'll take a look at some of those amazing right-back and left-back duos in the Premier League right now.

#5 Matty Cash & Matt Targett (Aston Villa)

Manchester United v Aston Villa - Premier League

Aston Villa have done decently well in the Premier League season under the management of Dean Smith. The former Brentford manager has given Villa a new look with their cautious but attacking approach to the game.

With this new style of play, the full-backs have a very critical role to play. Luckily for Villa, both Matt Targett and Matty Cash have done well for them. Targett was arguably one of the finest left-backs in the Premier League last season. His attacking game-play, combined with some smart defending, was important on the left.

Cash has been a surprise in the eyes of many given that he was signed by Villa last season. Since then, the young right-back has been impressive with his fearless and hard-working approach on the right.

Andrew Ashburn @AndrewAshburn Matty Cash & Matt Targett have both made full-back positions their own.Top-notch defensive work, and really good link up/overlaps with attacking players in front of them.The two Matty's seem to be growing in confidence game-by-game. Matty Cash & Matt Targett have both made full-back positions their own.Top-notch defensive work, and really good link up/overlaps with attacking players in front of them.The two Matty's seem to be growing in confidence game-by-game. https://t.co/FIz40kFuXr

Both Cash and Targett recorded two assists in the Premier League last season but that doesn't justify the impactful performances they have given for the club. The young duo remain an interesting pair to witness this season.

#4 Aaron Cresswell & Vladimir Coufal (West Ham United)

Reading v West Ham United - Pre-Season Friendly

David Moyes has done a fabulous job with the Hammers, helping them fight strongly for a place in Europe. The Scottish manager has instilled a fighting spirit in the team and it is clearly evident in the way West Ham United play.

The London club finished sixth in the Premier League last season. One of the highlights of their season was the performance of their full-backs. Vladimir Coufal arrived from Slavia Prague and had an instant impact. The experienced right-back, with his attacking approach, effective tackling and aggression, was quite superb. He recorded seven assists to his name last season.

Aaron Cresswell, on the other hand, has been constantly doing well with the Hammers. With his versatility to play as a left-back, wing-back and also as a centre-back, he has always proven to be useful. The Englishman is very effective with his crosses and set-pieces and can be very handy in attack. The 31-year old too recorded seven assists to his name last season.

This season, Coufal has already recorded one assist to his name and Cresswell has a goal to his name. West Ham United have started on a decent note and will be relying heavily on their full-backs for more productive results in the Premier League.

