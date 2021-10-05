5 best German players in the world right now (2021)

Germany have always been one of the main powerhouses in world football. They're the second most successful team in the history of the FIFA World Cup as well. They have also been one of the most dominant football teams in the international realm since the turn of the millennium.

There has been a slight dip in their standards in recent times. Germany were unceremoniously knocked out in the group stages of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. At the recently concluded Euro 2020, Die Mannschaft were eliminated in the Round of 16 by England. It certainly looks like they need to up their game a bit ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

But Germany continues to be home to some of the best footballers in the world. Without further ado, let's take a look at the five best German players in the world right now.

#5 Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich)

Manuel Neuer is one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time and currently captains both Bayern Munich and the German national side. His heroics were crucial to Germany winning the World Cup in 2014. He won the Golden Glove for the best goalkeeper at the tournament as well.

Neuer is widely renowned for being the best 'sweeper keeper' in the business. His excellent anticipation and reading of the game enables him to rush off his line to thwart opposition attacks by clearing through balls and quelling the danger.

He is a complete goalkeeper whose shot-stopping, reflexes, composure and decision-making are all exemplary. Neuer used to be an outfield player in his younger days and that reflects in his control over the ball when his side are building from the back.

In September 2021, Neuer surpassed Oliver Kahn as the Bundesliga goalkeeper with the most number of clean sheets. To date, the 35-year-old has kept 206 cleansheets in the German top-flight.

#4 Antonio Rudiger (Chelsea)

Thomas Tuchel took over at Chelsea in January 2021. He immediately transformed them into one of the most formidable defensive units in the world. Critical to that process was Antonio Rudiger, who had become a peripheral figure at the club under Frank Lampard.

Rudiger's aggression, tough-tackling nature, blistering pace and decision making have made him one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League. His distribution and ability to contribute on the other side of the pitch from set-pieces also make him a very valuable asset for Chelsea.

Chelsea are looking to extend Rudiger's contract as his current deal expires next summer.

