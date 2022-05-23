5 best gifts given to teammates by footballers as Haaland bids Dortmund farewell with Rolex watches

Football players enjoy the most luxurious lives, especially given the money that has been pumped into the sport over the last couple of decades. Lavish mansions, sports cars and lush jewelry are just some of the things that footballers can comfortably afford. But that does not mean that they never put their money to good use either, like gifting their teammates on special occasions.

Every player, especially the stars in their respective teams, likes to keep everybody happy with mementos and memorabilia. Although trophies are a good symbol for the same, gifts go a long way in maintaining good relations or to show appreciation for teammates.

On that note, let's take a look at the 5 best gifts given to teammates by footballers.

#5 £900 gift boxes- Andy Robertson

Andy Robertson could a trio of trophies with Liverpool this year, but the left-back has done just as well on the international stage with Scotland. The country saw their national team compete in an international tournament after 23 years last year as they reached the Euro 2021 finals.

However, prior to the start of the tournament, Robertson came up with the idea to give his teammates and the support staff with special gift boxes worth £900. These boxes included Bang & Olufsen headphones, Apple watches, with some also having a Johnnie Walker Blue Label bottle of whiskey.

It also contained some Scotland themed cans of Tennent and Brewdog. But arguably the best item was a personalised FIFA 21 game with the front cover of Steve Clarke’s men celebrating qualifying for Euro 2020 against Serbia last year.

This gesture was appreciated by all members of the Scotland squad, as was evident by their social media posts about the same.

#4 PS5- Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been quite the journeyman footballer, with the Swedish star playing in five different leagues at nine different clubs. He has broken records at each of them and his magnanmous personality has been enjoyed by the fanbase of each club.

The centre-forward is now plying his trade at AC Milan, who he joined in January 2020. Although he has not been a massive hit at the club, he is still the most senior member of the squad and leads from the front. At the same time, he knows how to take care of his teammates and he portrayed the same during Christmas in 2020.

The 40-year-old star gifted each of his teammates a PlayStation 5, following the console's release a month earlier. Samu Castillejo, Mateo Musacchio and Rafael Leao posted a picture of the same on their social media handles, thanking Ibrahimovic for the lovely gift.

#3 iMac- Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the best footballers of the 21st century and arguably the best of all-time. However, his time at Juventus was rather short-lived despite his brilliant goal-scoring record with the Old Lady.

Regardless, the Portuguese star played at a high level for the Serie A club under each of the three managers, including Massimilano Allegri. But out of the many rules of the Italian manager, the most peculiar one was that any player that received a red card had to gift something to his teammates.

Ronaldo also fell under this category following his red card against Valencia CF in the Champions League in his first season at the club. However, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner kept up his end of the promise by buying each member of the club an Apple iMac.

#2 TagHeuer and his car- Sergio Aguero

Sergio Aguero is perhaps the greatest player in Manchester City history and is bound to go down as a legend in Premier League folklore. The Argentinian knew where the back of the net was and his 93rd minute winner against QPR in 2012 will forever be remembered by several football fans.

But the South American left the club last summer after spending a decade at the Etihad. However, before departing the club, he made sure to give gifts to each member of the club.

Hence, Aguero provided everybody with either a Hublot or a Tag Heuer watch, with the words “Gracias! Kun Aguero” engraved. In addition, he even gave off his new Range Rover Evoque in a lottery system style, which was won by kit manager Ally Marland.

#1 Engraved Rolexes- Erling Haaland

From an established Manchester City legend to a potential one, Erling Haaland recently announced his decision to join the Cityzens. After two and a half sizzling seasons at Borussia Dortmund, the Norwegian star is set to join the Premier League.

He will not be leaving Signal Iduna Park on bad terms and wanted to thank everybody at the club for the help they offered him. Hence, in what is one of the most extragavant gifts ever, Haaland 38 personalised Rolex watches, which are believed to have costed between £11,000-£13,000. However, this was just for his teammates and the coaches.

Other members at the club, like the chiefs and counsellors, received their own Omega watch, which was worth between £6000-£8,000. The centre-forward, who is reportedly going to earn £375,000 per week at Manchester City (as per Fabrizio Romano), certainly has the money to splash the cash.

