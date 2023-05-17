5 best goalkeepers in the world this season (2022-23)

Goalkeepers play a vital role in modern football and their position has evolved significantly over the years. Once primarily responsible for keeping the ball out of the net, goalkeepers now possess a wider skill set and are considered essential in initiating attacks and distributing the ball.

Today's keepers are expected to have excellent reflexes, agility and shot-stopping abilities, coupled with exceptional ball control and distribution skills.

They act as the last line of defense while also contributing to the team's build-up play, initiating attacks with accurate long passes or even joining the outfield players during set-piece situations.

The modern goalkeeper is a true asset, blending traditional shot-stopping abilities with an active role in the team's overall play, making them crucial components of successful football teams.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best goalkeepers in the world this season (2022-23).

#5 Nick Pope (Newcastle United)

Newcastle United v Southampton FC - Premier League

When Newcastle United went up against Manchester United in the final of the Carabao Cup, they weren't given much of a chance by fans and pundits. That was because their goalkeeper Nick Pope was going to miss the game through suspension.

Pope has been absolutely immense between the sticks for the Magpies this term. The Englishman has saved 74.8% of the shots he has faced in the league this season and has made a total of 83 saves in 35 appearances.

He has improved his passing and has helped Newcastle United play out from the back extensively. But Pope's greatest strengths are his shot-stopping and game-reading abilitiies.

His sweeping skills have helped Newcastle play with a high line and he has kept 17 clean sheets in 40 appearances across all competitions for them this term.

#4 Alisson Becker (Liverpool)

Leeds United v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Liverpool have been at sixes and sevens for the majority of the season. Most of their players have suffered from dips in form but Alisson Becker has kept performing at the highest level all throughout the campaign.

He has made a total of 103 saves in the league this season and has saved 72.2% of the shots he has faced. But shot-stopping is just one facet of his game. Alisson is one of the finest sweeper keepers in the game right now.

Not only is he brave and dominant in the box, he is also exceptional at distribution. By virtue of his incredible vision and long-passing ability, Alisson kickstarts plenty of Liverpool's counter-attacks. The Brazilian goalkeeper has kept 17 clean sheets in 46 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool so far this season.

#3 Andre Onana (Inter Milan)

FC Internazionale v AC Milan: Semi-Final Second Leg - UEFA Champions League

Andre Onana has done a fabulous job for Inter Milan in goal this season. He has arguably been the best goalkeeper in the Serie A this term. The Cameroon international has saved 76.1% of the shots he has faced in Serie A this term and has also produced some emphatic performances in the Champions League.

He has been a colossal presence at the back for the Nerazzurri and has kept a whopping 19 clean sheets in 38 appearances across all competitions for Inter Milan so far this season. Onana is also extremely comfortable with the ball at his feet, often coming way off his lines to clear the ball or even pick a pass.

The Inter Milan goalkeeper has also made the most saves (45) and kept the most clean sheets (eight) in the Champions League this season.

Simon Phillips @siphillipssport



chelsea-news.co/2023/05/hes-li… Steven Gerrard on Andre Onana: “He could wear number 10 on his back. He’s like Ederson. All night he’s getting pressed; he’s under pressure; he’s calm and collected. He can play long and play short. I loved watching the keeper. He was fantastic.” Steven Gerrard on Andre Onana: “He could wear number 10 on his back. He’s like Ederson. All night he’s getting pressed; he’s under pressure; he’s calm and collected. He can play long and play short. I loved watching the keeper. He was fantastic.”chelsea-news.co/2023/05/hes-li…

#2 Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona)

RCD Espanyol v FC Barcelona - LaLiga Santander

Marc-Andre ter Stegen had a disappointing outing in the 2021-22 season. The Germany international's performances were so poor at times that he was even linked with an exit from Barcelona. But what a difference a season can make! Ter Stegen has absolutely turned it around under Xavi Hernandez's tutelage this term.

He has been one of the standout performers for Barcelona this season. The German goalkeeper has kept a whopping 25 clean sheets in 34 La Liga appearances and has also made a number of important saves.

The Catalans have conceded just 13 goals in the league all season and Ter Stegen has played a vital role in helping them shut out their opponents on a regular basis. His performances have helped fire Barcelona to the La Liga title this season.

#1 Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)

Real Madrid CF v Getafe CF - LaLiga Santander

Thibaut Courtois is one of the best goalkeepers of the modern era and he doesn't really get the credit he deserves. He produced a stunning performance for Real Madrid against Liverpool in the Champions League final last season and has since followed it up with uncompromising excellence.

He has saved 78% of the shots he has faced in La Liga this term and kept a total of 17 clean sheets in 44 appearaces across all competitions. The Belgium international is arguably the best shot-stopper in the game right now and his ability to get down to save shots has only got better over the years.

Often times, Courtois gets overlooked when Real Madrid's best players are discussed and it quite simply is a huge disservice to the generous contributions he has made in goal for them.

Poll : 0 votes