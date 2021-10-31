5 best goalkeepers above the age of 30 in the world right now

The role of a goalkeeper in the game of football is quite underrated. The player between the sticks can make a massive difference and history has proven that.

The likes of Oliver Kahn, Edwin van der Sar, Peter Schmeichel, Petr Cech, Iker Casillas and many others have shown how a goalkeeper can help in a team's success. Even today, the most successful of teams have some of the best goalkeepers in the world.

Goalkeepers tend to get better with age

As we have seen with most goalkeepers, over time, their understanding of the game only gets better. They can predict it better and impose their authority strongly as they have more experience under their belt.

Some of the best goalkeepers in the game right now are above the age of 30 and even now, they look strong and fit for years to come. On that note, let's take a look at the best goalkeepers above the age of 30 in world football right now:

#5 Samir Handanovic (Inter Milan) - 37 years old

Slovenia v Ukraine - UEFA EURO 2016 Qualifier: Play-Off Second Leg

Arguably one of the best goalkeepers of his generation, Samir Handanovic has been a phenomenal servant for Inter Milan. The Slovenian goalkeeper has notched up 340 Serie A appearances for the Nerazzurri.

The 37-year old has a commanding presence inside the box and has been a key player between the sticks. His smart reflexes and acrobatic saves have come to Inter's rescue more often than not. He played a vital role in helping them win the Serie A in the 2020-21 season.

The former Udinese goalkeeper was named Slovenian Footballer of the Year in 2009, 2011 and 2012. Handanovic currently holds the record for making the highest number of penalty saves in Serie A with 26 saves. He surely has a legendary status with the Italian club.

#4 Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester City) - 34 years old

Brentford v Leicester City - Premier League

Kasper Schmeichel is a well-known figure in the Premier League right now courtesy of some consistent performances over the years. Son of the great Peter Schmeichel, he has truly made his father proud, doing amazingly well at the highest level.

With Leicester City, the Danish goalkeeper has been a very important player. Kasper Schmeichel has been very smart with his positioning and has good catching abilities. His authority inside the box has been the key to helping the Foxes maintain discipline at the back.

Because of his superb performances over the years, he has been named Danish Footballer of the Year in 2016, 2017, 2019 and 2020. Kasper Schmeichel was instrumental in helping Leicester City win the Premier League in the 2015-16 season and the FA Cup in the 2020-21 season. The 34-year old is surely one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League right now. His contributions for the Denmark national team have also been quite exemplary in recent times.

