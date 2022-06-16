5 best goalkeepers in Europe last season (2021-22)

Goalkeeping is one of the toughest jobs in football. A goalkeeper is required to stay alert every single minute, remain prepared for rapid counter-attacks and ambitious long balls.

The job has gotten even more demanding in recent years, with most teams not only expecting the keepers to be good shot-stoppers but also excellent distributors.

In the 2021-22 season, we saw some brilliant goalkeepers work their magic. They produced stunning saves, organized their defense, and even created chances for their attack-minded teammates as well.

Below, we will take a brief look at some stoppers who made their teams proud with their heroics under the bar. Here are the top five keepers who stood out in the 2021-22 season:

Stats via: Fbref and Premier League

#5 Kevin Trapp - Eintracht Frankfurt

Eintracht Frankfurt v Rangers FC - UEFA Europa League Final 2021/22

German goalkeeper Kevin Trapp enjoyed an excellent campaign in the 2021-22 season. He made stunning saves, helped the Eintracht Frankfurt defense maintain its shape, and unhesitantly rushed off his line when needed.

The best performance of the campaign came against Rangers in the Europa League final, with him making two match-defining saves. He kept out James Tavernier's free-kick at the end of extra time, pushing the game into penalties with the scoreline at 1-1.

There too, Trapp emerged as a hero, denying Aaron Ramsey’s penalty to win Frankfurt’s first European Cup in 42 years.

Trapp also made a whopping 112 saves in 32 Bundesliga matches, keeping five clean sheets. He attained a save percentage of 72.9, making him one of the best in the division.

#4 Ederson Moraes - Manchester City

Manchester City v Aston Villa - Premier League

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City successfully defended their Premier League title in the 2021-22 campaign, narrowly beating Liverpool to the punch.

The Citizens were excellent with the ball at their feet, scored great goals, and held firm against free-flowing attacks. Their first-choice goalkeeper Ederson Moraes did especially well to maintain City’s frugality in the Premier League.

Ederson was as sure-footed as ever under the crossbar, collecting ambitious long balls and nullifying corner kick deliveries with spotless high claims. The Brazilian also circulated possession well, impressed with his long-ball delivery, and demonstrated unimaginable calmness under pressure.

Ederson, who won the 'Premier League Golden Glove' award in the two previous seasons (2019-20, 2020-21) completed his hat-trick last term.

The 28-year-old goalkeeper kept 20 clean sheets, making a total of 60 saves. He also had 17 high claims and rushed off his lines 19 times.

#3 Mike Maignan - AC Milan

FC Internazionale v AC Milan - Coppa Italia

AC Milan finally ended their Serie A title drought in the 2021-22 season, winning the top prize after a long wait of 11 years.

The title race with Inter Milan went right down to the wire, demanding 100 percent from everyone associated with the Rossoneri. While all Milan players gave their all for the cause, it is impossible not to give special credit to their ever-reliable goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

The French custodian was by far the best goalkeeper in the division, producing a plethora of excellent saves to keep his team’s title hopes alive.

Apart from demonstrating top-drawer shot-stopping, Maignan also impressed with his superb command of his area, footwork, and ability to promptly rush off his line when the situation demanded it.

Maignan kept 17 clean sheets in the 2021-22 Serie A campaign, securing an 81.2 percent save percentage (81 saves). He deservedly won the Serie A Golden Glove for his heroics.

#2 Alisson Becker - Liverpool

Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are widely hailed as one of the best teams in Europe. They have a flamboyant attack, a versatile midfield, and a frugal defense, orchestrated by their dependable goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

The Brazilian, who was brought in from AS Roma for £66.8 million in the summer of 2018, has been nothing short of a revolution for the Reds. He has turned an already great team into a winning machine, one capable of going toe-to-toe with any team in the world.

Alisson rarely makes mistakes, is good with the ball at his feet, and has praise-worthy distribution skills. Had he not been so rock-solid at the back, Liverpool probably would not have been able to pour as many men forward in attack as they do.

Alisson, who has won one Premier League title and one Champions League trophy with the Reds, amongst other honors, was the joint 'Premier League Golden Glove' award winner in the 2021-22 season. He kept 20 clean sheets (76 saves) in the English top flight, the same as Manchester City stopper Ederson.

Alisson also managed four cleansheets in the Champions League.

#1 Thibaut Courtois - Real Madrid

Liverpool FC v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final 2021/22

Head and shoulders above the rest in Europe, Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois owned the 2021-22 campaign.

Signed from Chelsea for £35 million in 2018, Courtois did not enjoy the best of starts to his life in Madrid. He spilled balls, was nutmegged more than once, and saw the Madridistas turn against him after only a few appearances.

Fortunately, he did not let the initial wobble derail his Real Madrid career. He held his ground, waited for the storm to pass, and came out stronger on the other end.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch



"I got two or three quite big ones but, each time, Thibaut Courtois made incredible saves."



anfieldwatch.co.uk/we-deserved-to… Mohamed Salah on UCL final:"I got two or three quite big ones but, each time, Thibaut Courtois made incredible saves." Mohamed Salah on UCL final:"I got two or three quite big ones but, each time, Thibaut Courtois made incredible saves." ⚽anfieldwatch.co.uk/we-deserved-to…

Courtois was excellent for Real Madrid in the 2021-22 La Liga season, making 88 saves over the course of the campaign to help his side to their 35th title.

In the Champions League, however, the Belgian was an unbreachable wall. En route to Los Blancos’ 14th Champions League title, Courtois made a whopping 56 saves in 13 games.

The 30-year-old made nine saves in the final against Liverpool, winning the ‘Man of the Match’ award and becoming the first goalkeeper to make as many saves in a Champions League final.

Also Read: Top 5 most valuable midfielders in the world right now (June 2022)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far