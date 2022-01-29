5 best goalkeepers in La Liga right now based on ratings

Spain's La Liga has proven itself to be one of Europe's top leagues this season with the intriguing title race that is brewing in Spain. Unlike previous years when Real Madrid, FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid had free passes to the league title, this season Sevilla are putting up a real fight.

Goalkeepers are shining in La Liga this season

A good reason for the impressive showings of many of the teams in Spain is the quality of goalkeeping seen in the league this season. Last year, Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak was clearly the best in the league, but he isn't so anymore as a number of goalkeepers have usurped his position.

With their showings in the league, some goalkeepers have helped their teams greatly in the league this season. Here is a list of the five goalkeepers with the highest average ratings in Spain's top flight this season.

#5 Thibaut Courtois (6.75)

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois finds himself in the fifth place despite his side being on top of La Liga this season. The Belgian goalkeeper has improved greatly since joining Real Madrid from Chelsea in 2018.

The 29-year-old Courtois has played in all of Real Madrid's league matches this season, making 22 appearances in La Liga. He has conceded 20 goals and kept seven clean sheets this season. He has faced 73 shots and made 54 saves this season, and has saved one of two penalties faced so far.

Courtois has become a commanding presence for Real Madrid in defense following the summer exit of the first-choice central defense duo of Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane. He has grown in leaps and bounds and established himself firmly as one of the world’s best goalkeepers this season.

#4 Matias Dituro (6.76)

Celta Vigo goalkeeper Matias Dituro can be called a late bloomer. It's the first season for the 34-year-old after joining on loan from Universidad Catolica in Chile.

Dituro has played in all of Celta Vigo's league matches this season, making a total of 22 appearances. He has conceded 25 goals and kept eight clean sheets this season. His side are 12th in the league with 27 points accrued so far this season. Dituro has distinguished himself as a penalty expert, as he has saved three of four penalties this season. The veteran has faced 85 shots in the league this season and made 61 saves.

Celta Vigo have struggled at times this season, but Dituro has proven himself to be a dependable goalkeeper for them. His performances so far may earn him a permanent position at the club after this season.

