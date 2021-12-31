5 best goalkeepers in Ligue 1 this year (2021)

Ligue 1 has been a big market for many of the top European clubs. Players have developed well in the French league and gone on to play for bigger clubs across Europe's top five leagues.

Eden Hazard is one of the best examples when it comes to this. The Belgian forward was a star in Ligue 1 and became a massive player after joining Chelsea in the Premier League.

Ligue 1 has high-quality goalkeepers

In 2021, Ligue 1 saw some fascinating performances from the players between the sticks. After seeing Edouard Mendy grow and become a big sensation since his transfer to Chelsea, more clubs are keeping a close eye on the French league.

Ligue 1 has seen their goalkeepers be instrumental in the final outcome of the season and that has been the case in 2021. On that note, let's take a look at the top goalkeepers of the French league in this calendar year.

#5 Anthony Lopes (Lyon)

Anthony Lopes for Olympique Lyonnais

Anthony Lopes was born in France to Portuguese parents. Having come through the ranks at Lyon, he made his senior debut for the French club in 2012 and has been with them ever since.

The Portuguese goalkeeper has had some memorable moments at Lyon in his 10 seasons with the club. One of the best moments would be to be named in the UEFA Champions League Squad of the Season in the 2019-20 season. The 31-year old had 11 clean-sheets last season after playing all the Ligue 1 matches for Lyon.

He had a save % of 70.8%, making 94 saves last season. This season, Anthony Lopes' save % has increased to 75% with 69 saves already made in 17 Ligue 1 matches. Had it not been for him, Lyon would definitely have been in the relegation zone in the 2021-22 campaign.

#4 Walter Benitez (Nice)

Walter Benitez (Left) playing for OGC Nice in Ligue 1

Walter Benitez played in the early stages of his football career in Argentina. In 2016, Nice signed the Argentine to secure his services from Quilmes.

Since then, Benitez has been with the French club and has become a regular starter for them. He had a stellar 2018-19 season with them, keeping 16 clean-sheets in 35 Ligue 1 matches.

Last season, the Argentine conceded 53 goals with Nice, the most he has in a single season with the French club. Despite that, he had a save % of 72.5%, making 119 saves in the process. Nice's defense was responsible quite a lot for making Benitez be this active between the sticks.

The 2021-22 campaign, is possibly the best one for Benitez so far, conceding just 17 goals in 19 Ligue 1 appearances. With a save % of 77.6%, the Argentine goalkeeper is proving his worth and helping the club.

