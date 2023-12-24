5 best goalkeepers of 2023

In modern football, goalkeepers are no longer mere shot-stoppers. They serve as integral components of a team's tactical setup. Beyond traditional skills like reflexes and shot-stopping, today's goalkeepers are expected to be adept at playing with their feet, participating in build-up play and initiating attacks.

Excellent distribution, decision-making under pressure and an efficient level of communication are essential attributes.

With the increasing emphasis on possession-based football, goalkeepers are required to showcase strong ball-playing abilities and thereby contribute to their team's overall strategy both defensively and offensively.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the five best goalkeepers of 2023.

#5 Jab Oblak (Slovenia/Atletico Madrid)

Feyenoord v Atletico Madrid: Group E - UEFA Champions League 2023/24

It wasn't a long time ago that Jan Oblak was considered the finest shot-stopper of his generation. He then suffered a massive dip in form during the 2021-22 season but seems to have more or less escaped the clutches of his demons in recent times.

Oblak is renowned for his quick reflexes, speed and athleticism. He is also an excellent reader of the game and is quite a commanding presence inside the box. The Slovenia international never shies away from coming out to collect crosses and he is also very good at commanding his backline.

Atletico Madrid's defensive fragilities have left him exposed on multiple occasions of late but Oblak continues to be their undisputed number one.

#4 Mike Maignan (France/AC Milan)

AC Milan v Borussia Dortmund: Group F - UEFA Champions League 2023/24

Mike Maignan joined AC Milan in the summer of 2021 after a successful spell at Lille. He had made a name for himself at the French club, keeping 21 clean sheets in the 2020-21 season when they won the league.

Maignan is an excellent shot-stopper and has been quite dependable with the gloves for the Rossoneri. He sweeps well behind his defenders and is also a brave goalkeeper who proactively deals with balls played into the box.

Maignan is now set to hit his prime and he could go on to have a massive impact for AC Milan in the coming years.

#3 Ederson Moraes (Brazil/Manchester City)

Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

With his extraordinary shot-stopping skills and exceptional distribution, Ederson Moraes has been the main custodian for Manchester City during this extremely successful spell. Renowned for his pinpoint long-range passes and calmness under pressure, Ederson has redefined the role of a modern goalkeeper.

His ability to initiate quick counterattacks and seamlessly integrate into City's possession-based style has solidified his position as the mainstay between the sticks. Ederson's unique skill set, coupled with his consistency and adaptability, has been instrumental in Manchester City's defensive solidity and overall success.

#2 Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Germany/Barcelona)

Real Betis v FC Barcelona - Super Copa de España

Marc-Andre ter Stegen has traversed the spectrum of a love-hate relationship with the Camp Nou faithful. He is currently enjoying their admiration after breaking out of a spell of inconsistency to become a very reliable figure between the sticks.

Ter Stegen is renowned for his ability with the ball at his feet. He is accurate with his distribution and is also known for his ability to read the game and sweep behind his defence. Ter Stegen has shown that his reflexes are still quick and that he possesses a strong sense of positioning.

Ter Stegen played a crucial role for Barcelona in their 2022-23 La Liga title-winning campaign.

#1 Alisson Becker (Brazil/Liverpool)

Liverpool FC v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Alisson Becker's status as arguably the best goalkeeper in the world is underpinned by a combination of exceptional shot-stopping abilities, commanding presence in the penalty area and outstanding distribution skills.

His remarkable composure under pressure, coupled with a knack for making crucial saves in high-stakes situations, sets him apart. Alisson's proficiency in playing out from the back aligns with the modern game's demands and he contributes significantly to Liverpool's playing style.

His consistency, leadership qualities and penchant for producing game-changing moments make him a standout figure among goalkeepers.

