5 best headers in world football at the moment

Few sights are as satisfying as watching a thumping header land in the back of the net. Heading is a skill that requires a good leap, timing and coordination. Outmuscling world-class athletes is no easy task and neither is outjumping them.

Having players who can dominate aerial duels is a huge plus for any side. They offer their teams an extra route in attack and also help nullify threats from set-pieces in defence.

Some defenders are usually as difficult to handle as forwards are while attacking or defending set-pieces. There are several centre-backs in the world who are not only stoic at the back but can also chip in with a thumping headed goal every now and then.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best headers in world football at the moment.

#5 Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Virgil van Dijk might have cost Liverpool a fortune but his effect on the side has been quite profound. The Dutch defender's entry transformed Liverpool into one of the best sides in Europe.

While he is a colossus at the back, Van Dijk can be very effective on the other side of the pitch as well. Standing at 193 cms, he hardly ever comes off second best in aerial duels. This makes him a huge threat from set-pieces for Liverpool.

Meanwhile, Van Dijk's towering presence does the Merseysiders' backline a world of good as well. Liverpool struggled as the 30-year-old missed out on the majority of the 2020-21 season due to an injury.

However, he scored five thumping headers in the Premier League in the 2019-20 season. Van Dijk's pace, tough-tackling and ball-playing abilities and aerial dominance make him one of the best centre-backs in the world.

#4 Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)

One of the best goalscoring defenders of his generation, Sergio Ramos' departure from Real Madrid has left a lot of fans heartbroken. The Spanish international is an aggressive defender who is also a master of the dark arts of defending.

With Ramos inside the area, Real Madrid are always a threat from set-pieces. He is great at negotiating aerial balls in defence as well. The 35-year-old will go down in history as one of the most dominant defenders of his generation.

His leap, timing and precision on headers is quite outstanding. Paris Saint-Germain will undoubtedly benefit from the vast amount of experience he will bring to the table.

