5 best holding midfielders right now

Holding midfielders or defensive midfielders, as they are more commonly known these days, are a vital part of any football side who contribute evenly to both attacking and defending. They add an extra layer of protection for the backline and also bring the ball out of the defensive third and kick start attacks for their side.

The role of holding midfielders can vary from team to team. Some holding midfielders slot into the backline when the opposition counter-attacks. Some are tasked with destroying attacks before the opposition gets into dangerous areas on the pitch.

Sometimes, they are tasked with being the connectors between the defence and attack. As such, holding midfielders need to have both defensive and attacking skills and need to be adept at both.

On that note, let's take a look at the top five holding midfielders in the game right now.

#5 N'Golo Kante (Chelsea)

If this topic came up even a couple of years back, there wouldn't have even been a debate over who the best holding midfielder in the game is. It is that diminutive Frenchman who plays at the centre of the park for Chelsea.

But times have changed and so has the management at Chelsea. Kante was asked to play a more advanced role and unsurprisingly, he was not as effective in a more creative role and his form suffered greatly.

Kante was, in fact, heavily linked with an exit in the past two summers. However, he has been fielded in a holding role this season and he has been excellent for Chelsea so far. He still alternates between being a defensive midfielder and a central midfielder but is one of the best at breaking down attacks and building from the back.

N’Golo Kanté’s Premier League rank among midfielders for interceptions, per season.



He’s absolutely back to his best this season. pic.twitter.com/zQYe8I43ug — LDN (@LDNFootbalI) November 21, 2020

#4 Fabinho (Liverpool)

The Liverpool midfielder is as versatile as they come. He can slot in at right-back, centre-back or anywhere across the midfield. It is this versatility that Jurgen Klopp has relied on over the course of this injury-laden period that the Merseysiders have been navigating.

Fabinho is key to Liverpool's high-pressing games and often wins the ball in crucial areas of the pitch thanks to his excellent defensive abilities. He also ventures forward and joins the attack and scores some absolute scorchers intermittently.

Fabinho dominates the midfield on most days and it's just as hard to get past him as it is to shake the ball off him once he has it at his feet. Fabinho is one of those signings that transformed Liverpool from entertainers to an absolute juggernaut.

Robert Lewandowski

Jamie Vardy

Timo Werner

Serge Gnabry

Kingsley Coman

Tammy Abraham

Kai Havertz

Dusan Tadic



Just some of the players that have failed to score against Liverpool when Fabinho has started at centre-back.#LFC pic.twitter.com/0pdQ1NVh19 — bet365 (@bet365) November 22, 2020