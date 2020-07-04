5 best Inter Milan signings of the last decade

A look at the five best signings made by Inter Milan in the last decade.

Inter Milan have not enjoyed much success in the past decade and have finished just once in the Serie A top three.

Inter Milan

Inter Milan have finished just once in the Serie A top-three this decade after winning the Serie A five times in a row from 2005 to 2010. Their decline has been shocking, considering they have been one of the biggest football clubs in the world for a long time.

However, Antonio Conte's arrival at Inter Milan has seemingly rejuvenated the club as they are now in the reckoning for the Serie A title under his stewardship. Although their title challenge has fizzled out in recent games, they are in prime position to overtake Napoli as principal rivals to Juventus in the Serie A.

Inter Milan haven't had the benefit of Champions League football to lure major names to the club but have still managed to capture some good players. In this article, we take a look at the five best signings by Inter Milan in the last decade.

Five best Inter Milan signings of the decade

Mauro Icardi's time at Inter Milan was laden with goals.

Mauro Icardi is one of the most successful transfer stories of Inter Milan over the last decade. Having joined from Sampdoria for €18 million, Icardi would go on to captain Inter Milan for a season.

Icardi was a prolific striker for Inter, failing to cross the 15-goal barrier only in his debut season for the club. The mercurial Argentine striker would go on to score 124 goals in 219 matches before his switch to PSG last summer.

Icardi ranks low in this list due to his relationship with the club, which turned sour following some comments by his wife on social media.

Romelu Lukaku has had an impressive season under Conte's tutelage at Inter Milan.

Romelu Lukaku has not even completed a full season yet in the colours of the Nezzazurri, but his impact at the club has been undeniable. The team as a whole has seemed to improve since his arrival as Conte finally got his man.

The big Belgian has also helped accelerate Lautaro Martinez's development this season as their two-man strike partnership has wrecked havoc for Inter Milan. Conte, who wanted Lukaku at Chelsea during his time at Stamford Bridge, finally got his wish fulfilled this season.

The 26-year-old arrived from Manchester United for a fee of €80 million and has scored 25 goals in his 40 appearances for Inter Milan so far. Lukaku's impact on Inter Milan has been seismic and he deserves to be on this list for that very reason.

3: Marcelo Brozovic

Marcelo Brozovic is an integral member of this Inter Milan team.

Marcelo Brozovic has been at Inter Milan for the best part of five and a half years now. The Croatian midfielder was bought for a measly €5 million from Dinamo Zagreb and has gone on to make 187 appearances for the club, scoring 23 goals and providing 22 assists.

Brozovic's performances for Inter Milan at the heart of the Nerazzurri midfield has seen him linked with some of the top clubs in Europe. He has been instrumental in Inter Milan's title challenge under Antonio Conte this season and has provided three goals and four assists for the team.

The 27-year-old Croatian might not catch the eye like his fellow compatriots Luka Modric and Matteo Kovacic, but he certainly gets the job done.

2: Samir Handanovic

Samir Handanovic took over as Inter Milan captain after the arrival of Antonio Conte..

The first goalkeeper captain in Inter Milan's history, Samir Handanovic has become almost synonymous with the club colours. Having joined Inter Milan from fellow Serie A club Udinese for a fee of €15 million, he would go on to replace treble-winning keeper Julio Cesar.

The Slovenian goalkeeper has made 329 appearances for Inter Milan in all competitions, managing to keep 115 clean sheets in the process. Handanovic has been one of Inter Milan's most consistent performers during an underwhelming period for the club.

He has also established himself, in the process, as one of the elite goalkeepers in European football. The 35-year-old has not won a major trophy with Inter Milan during his time at the San Siro but his presence gives the club an intimidating presence as the last line of defence.

1: Milan Skriniar

Milan Skriniar is one of the best defenders in the world.

Milan Skriniar joined Inter Milan from Sampdoria for a fee of €34 million and has been a pillar of consistency for them. Skriniar has missed just six Serie A games in his three seasons at the club while performing at an elite level.

The Slovakian international possesses good technical ability on the ball. He is an impressive defensive presence and is strong in the air as well. This combination of attributes has seen him being linked with some of the top clubs in Europe like Barcelona and Manchester United.

The 25-year-old has been a key component in Inter Milan's recent resurgence and has made 121 appearances for the club. With world-class defenders in short supply, the Slovakian may fancy a move to a new club in the near future.