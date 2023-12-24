5 best left-backs of 2023

In recent times, the role of full-backs in football has undergone a remarkable transformation and evolved into a dynamic position. Traditionally tasked with defensive responsibilities, modern full-backs are now integral to a team's attacking setup.

They seamlessly transition between offering defensive solidity and offensive flair, contributing not only to thwarting opposition attacks but also initiating and partaking in their team's forays into the attacking realms.

With an emphasis on athleticism, technical qualities and tactical awareness, full-backs have become key playmakers, delivering accurate crosses, making overlapping runs and even scoring crucial goals.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the five best left-backs of 2023.

#5 Andrew Robertson (Scotland/Liverpool)

Andrew Robertson stands out as one of the finest left-backs of his generation due to his exceptional combination of defensive tenacity and attacking prowess.

Renowned for his relentless work rate, Robertson's defensive skills are marked by impeccable positioning, timely tackles and an innate ability to read the game.

What sets him apart, however, is his remarkable offensive contributions, consistently delivering precise crosses and creating goalscoring opportunities. The Scotland international continues to showcase an exceptional understanding of when to join the attack, making him a pivotal force on both ends of the pitch.

He provided 11 assists in 43 appearances across all competitions last season. Robertson was in good form in the opening stages of the 2023-24 campaign but is currently sidelined with a shoulder injury.

#4 Alejandro Balde (Spain/Barcelona)

Finding a proper long-term replacement for Jordi Alba must have seemed like a monumental task for Barcelona. Enter young Alejandro Balde. The Spanish prodigy has inherited the role and has done an impressive job so far.

The arrival of Joao Cancelo has limited his game time this season but we got a good taste of what the youngster can offer last term. He scored one goal and provided seven assists in 44 appearances across all competitions. Balde's influence goes above and beyond those numbers.

Balde suits Barcelona's style of play as he is quite adept in a technical sense. He also has a very high ceiling and given he is just 20 years of age, the sky is the limit for the youngster.

#3 Alphonso Davies (Canada/Bayern Munich)

With his blistering pace, remarkable close control, dribbling skills and crossing ability, Alphonso Davies is one of the most intimidating left-backs in the game right now. The Canada international was kept out of action due to myocarditis developed during his bout of COVID-19.

But the 23-year-old has made a strong return and continues to be a vital cog for Bayern Munich. He scored three goals and provided eight assists in 38 appearances across all competitions last term. Davies has already laid out three assists in 14 Bundesliga appearances so far this season.

#2 Federico Dimarco (Italy/Inter Milan)

Federico Dimarco is yet another left-back who seems to relish shuttling up and down the wing throughout the length of the 90. That's an unhealthy man's nightmare but Dimarco is on the diametrically opposite side of the spectrum when it comes to fitness.

In addition to possessing an astute understanding of the tactical side of the game, Dimarco has also impressed with his remarkable shooting ability. He is a good reader of the game and his decision-making is often top-notch.

Dimarco was a standout performer for Inter Milan as they made it to the Champions League final last season. He scored six goals and provided 10 assists in 50 appearances in all competitions in the 2022-23 campaign.

Dimarco has been a standout performer in the first half of the current season and has three goals and five assists to his name in 21 appearances across all competitions.

#1 Theo Hernandez (France/AC Milan)

With a rare blend of speed, technical prowess and defensive acumen, Theo Hernandez has managed to establish himself as one of the best left-backs of the modern era. He uses his explosive pace to transition from defence to offence and is a constant threat down the left flank.

He can contribute on both sides of the pitch, being sturdy during defensive transitions whilst doubling up as a goalscoring and playmaking force in attack. Hernandez is a vital asset for club and country and is arguably the best left-back in the game right now.

He has scored two goals and provided two assists in 20 appearances in all competitions for AC Milan. Hernandez netted four times and provided five assists in 45 appearances across all competitions for the Rossoneri last term.

