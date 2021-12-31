5 best left-backs in La Liga (2021)

La Liga has no shortage of excellent footballers. The Spanish league is renowned in the footballing world as it offers a delightful spectacle of football. This is a result of not just having a rich collection of forwards and midfielders, but a great set of world-class defenders.

The left-back is a position of great importance in a league like La Liga, where an integral part of attacking football is the overlapping fullbacks. These players excel at both offensive and defensive displays and can often be the difference between winning a defeat for a La Liga side.

Some La Liga left-backs are ahead of the rest in 2021

While quality left-backs are well distributed across all La Liga teams, some stood out from others in 2021. These left-backs were not only great defensively, but also had significant offensive contributions among La Liga defenders.

It was primarily their consistent and good performances that helped their respective sides to have an advantage over the other clubs in La Liga. Let's take a look at five such left-backs.

#5 Marcos Acuna

Acuna fighting for the ball against Lille - UEFA Champions League

Since his transfer to Sevilla in 2020 from Sporting CP, Argentine footballer Marcos Acuna has been a superb addition to La Liga. Acuna can play in multiple positions on the left, but his primary position is the left-back position.

He has been a solid signing for Sevilla, and 2021 was an excellent year for him, although Sevilla fell short of earning a major trophy. Nevertheless, he has been a regular in the side and is a trusted part of Julen Lopetegui's tactics.

Squawka Football @Squawka Marcos Acuña for Sevilla vs. Real Betis:



100% shot accuracy

91% pass accuracy

122 touches

13 crosses

5 duels won

4 accurate long balls

2 shots

2 tackles

2 chances created

1 goal



In 2021, Acuna was tight at the back as he used his speed to fall back and move up at will. He has made eight goal contributions in 2021, which counts for two goals and six assists.

#4 Pervis Estupinan

Villarreal CF v Manchester United: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Following a series of loan spells, Estupinan has finally settled down at Villareal this season. However, he has shown his skillset in the last few years spent in La Liga on loan.

The Ecuadorian left-back was signed on an emergency role in 2020 as Villareal's Alberto Moreno suffered a horrific injury in pre-season.

Warriors of Ecuador @EcuadorHeroes



That’s 5 consecutive wins for 🇪🇨 Pervis Estupiñan started in Villarreal’s 5-2 win vs. Alaves in La Liga 🇪🇸That’s 5 consecutive wins for @VillarrealCF to finish off 2021 💪 🇪🇨 Pervis Estupiñan started in Villarreal’s 5-2 win vs. Alaves in La Liga 🇪🇸 That’s 5 consecutive wins for @VillarrealCF to finish off 2021 💪 https://t.co/oR1V1pZRn9

Since joining, Estupinan has risen to become the first name in the squad. Estupinan has a strong desire to win every ball, but his technical prowess also stands out when moving with the ball.

Estupinan hasn't contributed much to the goal involvement side. But he is developing rapidly and has what it takes to be a top left-back in La Liga.

