5 best left-backs in world football right now

The evolution of the role of full-backs has seen plenty of top technicians pick up the roles on either side of the pitch. It's no longer one of the least important positions on the field. In fact, it might just have become one of the most prominent roles.

Modern-day left-backs are integral parts of any side, bombing forward to join the attack and also helping out generously during defensive transitions. There are plenty of top footballers today who have done a great job at boosting the profile of the left-back position in the modern game.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best left-backs in world football right now.

#5 Andy Robertson (Liverpool)

Liverpool FC v Brentford FC - Premier League

Andy Robertson is one of the best left-backs of his generation. However, the Liverpool man may be past his prime now. Robertson wasn't at his best last season but still managed to make an impact for Liverpool in what was a rather forgettable campaign for the club.

The Scottish left-back seems to never run out of gas and is one of the quickest defenders in the game today. His passing and crossing are excellent and he is a tenacious full-back who has also showcased his leadership qualities in abundance.

Robertson provided a total of 11 assists in 43 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool in the 2022-23 season.

#4 Federico Dimarco (Inter Milan)

FC Internazionale v AC Milan: Semi-Final Second Leg - UEFA Champions League

Federico Dimarco did such a great job for Inter Milan in the 2022-23 season that it has now left them with a problem. The Nerazzurri are now not too sure about what to do with Robin Gosens, who is not so bad himself. For now, Dimarco has largely confined the German left-back to the bench.

The Italian possesses blistering pace and he can swing that left foot of his to move the earth for his side. Dimarco was one of Inter Milan's standout performers in their journey to the final of the UEFA Champions League last term.

He scored six goals and provided 10 assists in 50 appearances across all competitions for the Nerazzurri in the 2022-23 season.

#3 Luke Shaw (Manchester United)

Manchester United v Real Betis: Round of 16 Leg One - UEFA Europa League

Luke Shaw has been one of Manchester United's best players in recent seasons. His game particularly improved under Erik ten Hag last season. In addition to being a marauding left-back, Shaw proved over the course of the 2022-23 campaign that he could play as a centre-back too.

Shaw shares great understanding with Marcus Rashford and his movement and decoy runs helped the latter to score plenty of goals and create chances last term. His dribbling, crossing and defending are excellent and he is one of United's players to watch out for in the upcoming season.

He scored one goal and provided six assists in 47 appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils in the 2022-23 season.

#2 Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich)

FC Bayern München v FC Rottach-Egern Pre-Season Friendly

Alphonso Davies seems to have put his injury problems behind him to make yet another claim for his status as the world's best left-back. The "Roadrunner," as he is lovingly called by his Bayern Munich teammates, is one of the fastest footballers on the planet.

He is an excellent attacker gifted with exquisite technical skills that complement his intelligent movement and game-reading abilities. Davies often combines well with Leroy Sane down the left flank for the Bavarians. He is also pretty good as a defender and it is rare to see him get beaten in a one-on-one.

Davies scored three goals and provided eight assists in 38 appearances across all competitions for Bayern Munich in the 2022-23 season.

#1 Theo Hernandez (AC Milan)

Juventus v AC Milan - Pre-Season Friendly

Theo Hernandez has been a consistent and reliable attacking outlet for AC Milan since joining the club in 2019. The Frenchman is an exceptional ball progressor and he is arguably the best dribbler among left-backs.

Hernandez's vision and game intelligence enable him to regularly affect games. He did a good job for France at the 2022 FIFA World Cup as well. The 25-year-old scored four goals and provided five assists in 45 appearances in all competitions for the Rossoneri in the 2022-23 season.