5 best left-footed centre-backs in world football right now (2023)

Left-footed centre-backs are highly coveted in the world of football for several reasons. Firstly, their left foot adds balance and versatility to a team's defensive setup, providing the ability to distribute the ball comfortably on both sides of the pitch.

This asymmetry can catch opponents off guard and help create tactical advantages. Left-footed centre-backs also contribute to the aesthetics of build-up play, offering unique angles and passing options.

Their presence can be strategically valuable, disrupting the expectations of attackers and enabling smoother transitions from defence to offence. Of late, we have seen several coaches discuss the need for left-footed centre-backs for tactical purposes.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the five best left-footed centre-backs in world football right now (2023).

#5 Josko Gvardiol (Manchester City)

Manchester United v Manchester City - Premier League

Josko Gvardiol is only 21 years old and has a very high ceiling. He first turned heads with his impressive performances for the Croatian national team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Gvardiol turned in a number of exceptional performances and was lauded for his composure, ball-playing and progression abilities.

Manchester City swooped in for him and shelled out as much as €90 million to secure his services this summer. Although he is primarily a left-back, Gvardiol has largely been deployed at left-back this season. He has had a few hiccups intermittently but has largely been reliable at the back for Pep Guardiola's side.

#4 Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal)

Everton FC v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Premier League fans were left bewildered when Mikel Arteta decided to put Gabriel Magalhaes on the bench in the opening weeks of the new season. After all, the Brazilian centre-back was one of the best in the league last term.

But all narratives endorsing a fallout between the player and the manager were quelled soon as Magalhaes made an emphatic return to the starting lineup shortly afterwards. He has since been a mainstay in defence and has done a very good job for the Gunners so far this season.

The 25-year-old is part of one of the Premier League's best centre-back duos alongside William Saliba. He not only adds a great amount of dynamism to the backline thanks to his left-footedness but is also a major threat from set-pieces thanks to his aerial ability.

#3 Pau Torres (Aston Villa)

Britain Soccer Premier League

Aston Villa has been one of the most impressive sides in the Premier League so far this season. They are currently third in the Premier League table after 15 matches and have had several players rising to the occasion in the early stages of the new campaign.

Pau Torres has arguably been their most impressive defender so far this term. The 26-year-old's exceptional ball-playing qualities have added a new dimension to Villa's build-up play. He has proven to be quite press-resistant and almost every Villa attack seems to start from him.

Torres has also done well in defence as well and he is currently one of the best in the Premier League.

#2 Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan)

FC Internazionale v Frosinone Calcio - Serie A TIM

Former Juventus and Italy captain Giorgio Chiellini lavished praise on Inter Milan centre-back and compatriot Alessandro Bastoni in an interview with The Athletic. He said:

"He is very different from me, but he has enormous potential. Technically I would compare him to Bonucci. A little different, but he resembles us. He could be among the top five defenders in the world."

Bastoni is widely viewed as the heir to Chiellini and has been a rock at the back for Inter Milan for several years now. The 24-year-old is a physically dominant defender whose technical qualities make him a vital cog as Inter try to build from the back.

#1 David Alaba (Real Madrid)

Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga EA Sports

David Alaba is one of the most versatile and technically gifted defenders on the planet. He has had an illustrious career and has been solid in defence for Real Madrid so far in the 2023-24 season. The Austrian icon is comfortable in possession and his ball-playing ability is top-notch.

Alaba is also a very mature defender and his ability to keep his head in adverse situations has always been a key part of his game. The 31-year-old is an elite centre-back and is a leader on the pitch for both club and country.