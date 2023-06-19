5 best left-footed centre-backs in the world right now

In a sport predominantly dominated by right-footed players, the presence of a left-footed centre-back adds a unique dimension and dynamism to a team's backline.

Left-footed centre-backs possess the ability to distribute the ball accurately and effortlessly from the left side of the defence, providing a natural balance to the team's playing style.

Their left foot becomes a valuable asset in terms of initiating attacks, as they can deliver long-range passes, diagonal balls and switches of play that catch opponents off guard.

Moreover, left-footed centre-backs bring versatility to the defensive unit, enabling them to cover wider areas on the left flank, effectively neutralizing opposing wingers and providing additional defensive stability.

With their rarity and strategic advantages, left-footed centre-backs have the potential to elevate a team's defensive capabilities and contribute significantly to its overall tactical approach.

Let's take a look at five of the best left-footed centre-backs in the world right now.

#5 Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint-Germain)

Presnel Kimpembe in action for Paris Saint-Germain (cred: PSG Talk)

Presnel Kimpembe possesses a host of qualities that make him an exceptional centre-back. Known for his physicality, strength and imposing presence, Kimpembe establishes himself as a dominant force in defensive battles. He excels in aerial duels, consistently winning headers and clearing dangerous crosses.

The Frenchman's reading of the game is exemplary, allowing him to anticipate opposition moves and make crucial interceptions. His tackling skills are precise, often timing his challenges to perfection and dispossessing opponents effectively.

Additionally, Kimpembe's composure on the ball and ability to initiate attacks from the back adds another dimension to his game. He is comfortable in possession, showcasing good passing range and the confidence to carry the ball forward if needed.

#4 Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United)

Real Betis v Manchester United: Round of 16 Leg Two - UEFA Europa League

Sky Sports pundit and former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher was one of Lisandro Martinez's biggest critics at the start of the 2022-23 season. But by the time the campaign drew to a close, Carragher ended up issuing an apology over doubting the Argentinian centre-back.

Martinez proved to be an inspired signing for Manchester United in his debut season at Old Trafford. Despite not being a conventionally tall centre-back, Martinez dominated duels, both on the ground and in the air. He is a fiery presence at the back and is not one to shy away from a tackle.

Having previously played for Ajax, a team known for producing and grooming technically proficient footballers, Martinez has also showcased his game intelligence and incredible passion range. He is, without a doubt, one of the best left-footed centre-backs in the world right now.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



On Monday, Carragher named Martínez as his biggest surprise of the Premier League season and apologized to him In August, Jamie Carragher said he was convinced Lisandro Martínez "can't play center back in the Premier League" because of his height.On Monday, Carragher named Martínez as his biggest surprise of the Premier League season and apologized to him In August, Jamie Carragher said he was convinced Lisandro Martínez "can't play center back in the Premier League" because of his height.On Monday, Carragher named Martínez as his biggest surprise of the Premier League season and apologized to him 😅 https://t.co/QqdBC7S8Ec

#3 Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal)

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Gabriel Magalhaes had a very solid season for Arsenal in 2022-23. He was a key part of the Gunners' defence, which conceded the second-fewest goals in the Premier League in the 2022-23 season. Magalhaes was also a threat going forward, scoring three goals in the league.

The Brazil international is a very strong and physical defender. He is also good at reading the game and making interceptions and is not afraid to put his body on the line. The 25-year-old is always willing to battle for the ball.

Magalhaes is also a good passer and is able to start attacks from deep and the left-footed centre-back is also adept at playing long balls over the top of the defence.

#2 Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan)

FC Internazionale v AC Milan: Semi-Final Second Leg - UEFA Champions League

Alessandro Bastoni had a stellar season for Inter Milan in 2022-23. He is one of the best young centre-backs in the world and his performances were a key factor in Inter's run to the final of the Champions League this season.

Bastoni is a complete left-footed centre-back. He is strong, fast and agile and he possesses a great passing range as well. The Italy international is also very good at reading the game and making interceptions.

Bastoni is a threat going forward as well by virtue of his ability to pick a pass and he provided six assists in 46 appearances across all competitions for Inter Milan in the 2022-23 season.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored



Check out the full 🛡️ Of those outfield players to register 850+ minutes in the #UCL this season, only Rafael Leao (0) and Ruben Dias (2) have been dribbled past fewer times than Alessandro Bastoni (4)Check out the full #UCL final Match Preview on Edge of the Box 🛡️ Of those outfield players to register 850+ minutes in the #UCL this season, only Rafael Leao (0) and Ruben Dias (2) have been dribbled past fewer times than Alessandro Bastoni (4)🔗 Check out the full #UCLfinal Match Preview on Edge of the Box 👇

#1 David Alaba (Real Madrid)

Liverpool FC v Real Madrid: Round of 16 Leg One - UEFA Champions League

David Alaba is renowned for his exceptional versatility and remarkable ability as a centre-back. While primarily known as a left-back, Alaba seamlessly transitioned into a central defensive role with incredible ease in recent years.

His intelligence, composure and tactical awareness enable him to read the game astutely and position himself effectively at the heart of the defence. Alaba's ball-playing skills are exceptional, making him an ideal modern-day centre-back.

With his excellent passing range and technique, he can initiate attacks from deep and contribute to the team's build-up play. Furthermore, his speed, agility and excellent positioning allow him to excel in one-on-one duels and aerial challenges, making him a reliable presence in defensive situations.

Alaba's versatility and ability as a centre-back have made him an invaluable asset to both club and country, earning him widespread acclaim as one of the finest left-footed defenders of the modern era.

Poll : 0 votes