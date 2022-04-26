5 best left-footed footballers in the world this season (2021-22)

Left-footed players are a minority in the world of football. Even today, we see that most football teams have an overwhelming majority of right-footed players on their squad. As such, having left-footed players can be a huge blessing to any team as it adds to the dynamism of the side.

Despite the fact that most footballers predominantly prefer using their right-foot, some of the greatest footballers of all time are left-footed players.

Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona are considered two of the greatest of all time. Both Messi and Maradona are left-footed footballers. There has been no shortage of world-class left-footed players in the modern era either.

Some of the greatest left-footed footballers of the 21st century other than Messi are Ryan Giggs, Robin van Persie, Arjen Robben, David Silva and Gareth Bale, to name a few.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best left-footed footballers in the world right now.

#5 Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain)

Lionel Messi has had an underwhelming season by his own lofty standards this time around. The Argentina international joined Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent last summer amid huge fanfare. His arrival was expected to transform PSG's attack into an infallible and incontainable unit.

What has transpired since, however, has been rather anticlimactic. Messi has been a creative force for PSG but he has been a shadow of the prolific goalscorer we had gotten so used to seeing at Barcelona.

The 34-year-old has scored nine goals and provided 13 assists in 30 appearances across all competitions for PSG so far this season. He has pocketed his first Ligue 1 title but he'll wish he could have contributed more to their cause than he has.

#4 Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund)

Erling Haaland has missed a major chunk of the ongoing season through various injury problems. His involvement and impact, to a large extent, has been limited due to these niggling injury issues.

But the Norwegian international continues to be one of the best strikers in the world. The 21-year-old has scored 25 goals and provided eight assists in 27 appearances across all competitions for Borussia Dortmund so far this term.

He is expected to leave Dortmund and join a bigger club after this season. Haaland is currently the most sought-after marksman in the world right now and it will be interesting to see where he ends up this summer.

#3 Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)

Bernardo Silva was starting to become a peripheral figure at Manchester City halfway through the 2020-21 season. In an interview with The Times in March this year, Silva admitted that he asked the club to let him go last summer as he was feeling homesick in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

From there, Silva has managed to establish himself as one of the most vital cogs in Pep Guardiola's side. The Portuguese international has been a beacon of true grit and determination this term. Add his exquisite technique to the mix and you have a world-class midfielder you can go to war with.

Silva is so technically adept that he can play anywhere across midfield and can even be deployed in the frontline. In 44 appearances across all competitions so far this season, the 27-year-old has scored 12 goals and provided five assists.

Pep Guardiola on Bernardo Silva: "He has a special recovery. The guy in second day is exhausted but the third is fit. He's so smart and is a huge competitor. That's why when you are a competitor you bring energy when you don't have it."

#2 Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City)

Just how good has Riyad Mahrez been this season? He has been excellent for Manchester City over the years but has truly taken it up a notch this season. The Algerian international has been in wonderful form and has arguably been the main man in attack for Pep Guardiola's side this term.

Mahrez has been a nightmare to deal with for defenders. The left-footed forward's exquisite first touch, body feints and ability to flit past defenders as if they weren't there have made him as elusive an attacker as any in Europe.

In 42 appearances across all competitions for Manchester City so far this season, Mahrez has scored 23 goals and provided eight assists.

#1 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Mohamed Salah has been one of the best players in all of Europe in the ongoing season. The left-footed winger has been a man on a mission and has been central to the Merseysiders' exploits in Europe in the ongoing campaign.

Salah's dribbling, link-up play and finishing have all been on point this season and he is an early favorite in the Ballon d'Or race this year.

The 29-year-old has scored 30 goals and provided 43 assists in 43 appearances across all competitions for Liverpool so far this season.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has scored the most goals (22) and made the most assists (13) in the Premier League season so far. That's 35 goal involvements in just 31 matches played this season.

