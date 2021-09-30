5 best left-footed forwards in the world right now

We saw Lionel Messi score a wonderful goal against Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League in midweek. The goal scored by the Argentine was effortless and yet so delightful. There is always elegance and class about left-footed players and Messi is the cream of the crop.

Some of the best players in the game have also been left-footed, namely Diego Maradona, Arjen Robben, Raul, Robin van Persie and many others. Such players have always been so graceful with the ball at their feet.

With the quality of such attacking players on the pitch, the game has only become more entertaining over the years. On that note, let's have a look at some of the best left-footed forwards in the world right now:

#5 Angel Di Maria (Paris Saint-Germain)

RB Leipzig v Paris Saint-Germain: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Angel Di Maria graduated from the Rosario Central academy. During his time with the Argentine club, he was approached by Arsenal but a move didn't materialize because of work permit issues back then.

The winger ended up signing for Benfica in 2007. With his impressive performances with the Portuguese club, Di Maria attracted interest from some top European clubs. But it was Real Madrid who were able to get his signature as they signed him in 2010.

Di Maria was a sensation at Real Madrid. With his flair, agility, dribbling skills, vision and amazing ability to create, the former Benfica man was brutal going forward. In his four seasons with Los Blancos, he scored 22 times and registered 50 assists in La Liga.

It was surprising when Madrid let him join Manchester United in 2014 but nevertheless Di Maria left after winning the La Liga, UEFA Champions League and other domestic competitions. With the Red Devils, the Argentine playmaker had a time to forget. He never looked in form and struggled with his relationship with then United manager Louis van Gaal.

Eventually, Di Maria left the Premier League after a single season to join Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in Ligue 1. Signing the former Real Madrid man has been beneficial for the French club. In Ligue 1, Di Maria has contributed 121 goals while making 176 appearances for the club.

With the arrival of Lionel Messi, the Argentine duo will be hoping to help PSG win their first ever UEFA Champions League title this season. Di Maria remains one of the few players who has had the pleasure of playing with both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

#4 Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea)

Arsenal v Chelsea - Premier League

Having graduated from the Anderlecht academy, Romelu Lukaku joined Chelsea in the summer of 2011. Unfortunately, the Belgian striker failed to get regular game-time with the London club and was therefore shipped out on loan to multiple clubs.

The strong and tall striker was sent on loan to West Bromwich Albion and Everton in the Premier League. Having been impressed by Lukaku's performances, Everton signed him on a permanent basis. In his four seasons with the Merseyside club, the left-footed Belgian scored 68 goals and notched up 24 assists in the Premier League.

Manchester United were in need of a goal-scoring striker in the summer of 2017 and ended up signing Lukaku that season. In his 66 Premier League appearances for the Red Devils, the former Chelsea striker scored 28 times. He had a decent spell with the 20-time Premier League Champions but somehow struggled with his form and consistency.

Lukaku felt he had been made a scapegoat at United before he was eventually shipped out to Inter Milan in 2019. He had a successful time with the Italian club, scoring 64 goals in all competitions across two seasons. Lukaku also lifted the Serie A title with Inter in 2020-21.

The former Everton striker decided to rejoin Chelsea in the summer of 2021 and is currently playing for the Blues. He is arguably one of the best strikers in the Premier League and will be a useful asset for the London club this season.

