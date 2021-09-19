5 best left-footed players in Premier League history

The Premier League is arguably the pinnacle of league football across the world. Home to legends aplenty, the English top-flight boasts quality across all 20 contesting squads.

Over the last 29 years, there have been several additions to the never-ending list of Premier League greats. Every summer and every season brings in fresh faces who take the league by storm. If they stay long enough and manage to win some silverware as well, they are instantly recognized in England and across the globe.

Here, we look at a very select group of players who have graced the Premier League in the history of the competition. Left-footed players are a precious commodity in the modern era and the English top-tier has certainly seen its share of fantastic left-footed players.

Here's a look at the top-five left-footed Premier League players over the last 29 years:

#5 Ashley Cole

Arsenal and Chelsea legend Ashley Cole.

Ashley Cole is one of the greatest left-backs to have graced the Premier League. The English international, who largely turned out for Arsenal and Chelsea, enjoyed a tremendous playing career at club level.

Cole went from Arsenal's reserve team to their first team in 1999 but was loan out to Crystal Palace. He then returned to the club in 2000 and quickly established himself as one of the cornerstones of the side. The Englishman excelled as a left-back during his six-year stay at Arsenal and was part of the Gunners' incredible Invincibles side.

He made 228 appearances for Arsenal, recording nine goals and 22 assists. Cole won two Premier League titles and three FA Cups with the Gunners before heading to Chelsea under controversial circumstances.

Plenty of criticism came Cole and Arsenal's way following his move to Stamford Bridge but the full-back didn't let it affect his game. He continued to build on his reputation as an excellent left-back during his time at Chelsea. Cole also added plenty of trophies, winning four FA Cups, a Premier League, a League Cup, a Champions League and a Europa League with the Blues. He eventually left Chelsea for Roma in 2014.

To this day, Cole remains one of the key reference points for any budding full-back in global football.

#4 Robin van Persie

Former Arsenal and Manchester United striker Robin van Persie.

Robin van Persie is one of the greatest strikers to have graced the Premier League. A scorer of numerous left-footed stunners, the Dutchman's records for both Arsenal and Manchester United were largely excellent.

Van Persie joined the Gunners from Feyenoord in 2004. The forward managed 10 goals in his very first season for Arsenal, which set the tone for the years to follow. He quickly became one of the best strikers in the Premier League and scored goal after goal for the Gunners. Overall, he managed 132 goals in 278 appearances for Arsene Wenger's side, while also registering 56 assists.

The downside, of course, was Arsenal's inability to win silverware at the time. After an eight-year stay in London, van Persie's quest to win trophies inevitably and controversially led him to Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United in 2012.

The Dutchman took hardly any time to settle and was incredible during the 2012-13 campaign. van Persie managed 30 goals in 48 appearances, with 26 strikes in the Premier League, as United secured the title with relative ease.

However, Ferguson's departure at the end of that season seemingly put the brakes on the forward's career at Old Trafford. David Moyes and Louis van Gaal, who succeeded Ferguson, failed to use van Persie to his full potential. With age also catching up with the striker, he ultimately left the club in 2015 to join Fenerbahce in Turkey. His career stats with United saw him record 58 goals and 21 assists in 105 matches before bidding farewell.

