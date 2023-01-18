The Premier League has witnessed a handful of exceptional left-footed stars over the years. These players are often regarded as a rare breed in football due to their impeccable talent and technical ability.

Notable left-footed stars to grace the Premier League include Arjen Robben, David Silva, Ryan Giggs, Gareth Bale, Robin van Persie and Juan Mata, among others.

The 2022-23 Premier League campaign has also seen some left-footed stars light up the current season. As such, this article will take a look at five of the best performing left-footed wingers in the league at the moment.

#5 Antony - Manchester United

Antony has a magical left foot

Antony was one of the biggest transfer signings of the 2022 summer window following his big-money move from Ajax. Recall that Manchester United splashed a huge transfer fee in the region of £85 million to secure his services. The fee also makes him the club's second-most expensive signing in history.

As it stands, the Brazilian winger not only has one of the most expensive left feet in the Premier League, but also ranks among the best, talent wise. The 22-year-old has been able to dazzle fans with his impeccable skills as well as bring a touch of Brazilian flair to the Premier League this season.

Antony has so far scored three goals in nine appearances for Manchester United in the league and has registered five in all competitions.

#4 Phil Foden

Southampton v Manchester City - Carabao Cup Quarter Final

Phil Foden has continued to demonstrate his natural given ability in the Premier League since breaking into Manchester City's first team. The English winger is known for his incredible left-foot, which accompanies excellent ball-control and mesmerizing footwork. He is currently one of the standout players for Pep Guardiola's team this season.

Although Foden hasn't been at his best since the conclusion of the World Cup in Qatar, he has however registered 10 goal contributions for Manchester City.

Phil Foden @PhilFoden 🏻



Getting on the scoresheet and through to the next round = the perfect Sunday 🏻 What a team performance today!Getting on the scoresheet and through to the next round = the perfect Sunday What a team performance today! 👊🏻 Getting on the scoresheet and through to the next round = the perfect Sunday 👌🏻 https://t.co/vfjC2ljCwM

The 22-year-old has scored seven goals and provided a further three assists in the league. He has an overall tally of nine goals in all competitions this season.

#3 Riyad Mahrez - Manchester City

Manchester City v Chelsea: Emirates FA Cup Third Round

Despite having a slow start to the ongoing football season, Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez is gradually finding his feet once again. The Algerian is widely regarded as one of the most naturally gifted left-footed players in the Premier League due to his performances in recent seasons.

Mahrez is known for his incredible first-touch, speed, and technique as well as dribbling ability. He also possesses excellent vision which sees him pop up with crucial assists for his teammates occasionally.

He has so far scored two goals and one assist in the Premier League this season for Manchester City. Mahrez also has a combined total of eight goals in all competitions.

#2 Mohamed Salah

Salah is one of the best left-footed players in the Premier League

Very few players in the Premier League can rival Liverpool star Mohamed Salah in terms of football ability. The Egyptian is not just one of the best left-footed players in the league, but also in Europe.

Ever since his move to Liverpool in 2017, Salah has gone on to score well up to 173 goals for the Reds, while registering 69 assists in 282 games across competitions.

Although the ongoing football campaign hasn't been all rosy for the Reds, Salah has still been able to showcase his predatory instincts. He has a combined total of 11 goal contributions in the league so far.

The Egyptian has scored seven goals and provided four assists for Jurgen Klopp's team. He also has 17 goals and six assists in all competitions.

#1 Bukayo Saka

Saka has been exceptional for Arsenal this season

Bukayo Saka is arguably the best and most-in-form left-winger in the Premier League, judging by his exploits with Arsenal this season. The English forward has been one of the key players for the Gunners, who themselves are enjoying an incredible 2022-23 football campaign.

The youngster has enjoyed a constant presence in the right-wing position for Arsenal and has been a major threat to opposing teams.

Bukayo Saka @BukayoSaka87

R E D



That one was for you Gunners How do you spell North London? 🧏🏿R E DThat one was for you Gunners How do you spell North London? 🧏🏿R E D 🔴That one was for you Gunners ❤️ https://t.co/8a0Ioeh7rw

Saka's pace, technique and dribbling ability have been able to cut open some of the league's most-stubborn defenses this season. He currently has six goals and seven assists to his credit for the Gunners in the league.

Poll : 0 votes