5 best loan deals in La Liga this window

Loan signings are considered important for the economy in football. Not only do they offer a way into the transfer market without much economic investment, but they also address short-term needs.

Loan transfers must be ones that benefit all parties. In many cases, it is a young or an out-of-favor player going out to get playing time. He gathers the experience while the club that is loaning him gets to address short-term gaps in the squad.

On that note, let's look at a few loan deals in La Liga this transfer window.

#5 Yangel Herrera

Although records will show Espanyol loaned Yangel Herrera is from Manchester City, the truth is he has never played for them. He was at Granada for a couple of seasons where he did extremely well. Herrera is actually in the 99th percentile for aerials won by midfielders in Europe per 90. He was linked to Southampton and West Ham as well but eventually went to Espanyol. The Barcelona-based club will be looking to stay up after getting promoted last season.

#4 Yusuf Demir

Yusuf Demir was originally loaned in by Barcelona from Rapid Vienna. The intention was to get him to play for Barca B and perhaps occasionally for the first team as well. As things have turned out, they have not only had to register him with the first team but it is extremely possible that he will soon become the first choice right winger.

Barca have lost Messi, Griezmann and Trincao - the usual occupants of that position. Demir is highly rated in Austria and a lot of big clubs wanted him but he chose the Blaugrana. It is being reported that Koeman really likes him after an impressive pre-season with the club.

#3 Takefusa Kubo

Kubo was rated extremely highly during his time at Barca's academy and he garnered a lot of attention when he moved to Real Madrid. A highly tricky and technical winger, Kubo's career hasn't exactly been going well. He is yet to play for his parent club whereas peers like Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo continue to get minutes.

Kubo's loan to Mallorca was a success in the 2019-20 season. However, he struggled last year despite going out on loan twice to Villarreal and Getafe. Now he's back on loan at RCD Mallorca after the club returned to the top flight this season. There he will link up with fellow youngsters Kang in Lee and Fer Niño as he hopes to rediscover his best form.

#2 Hector Bellerin

After a decade at Arsenal, Hector Bellerin has finally returned to Spain. He has signed for Real Betis on loan, the club his father supported. This move makes sense for all parties. Bellerin wanted to try something else and returning to Spain is a good move for the Spaniard.

Although he is not the speed demon he once was, he is still an upgrade over Martin Montoya for Betis. Arsenal don't have to pay his wages until they can permanently offload him. He will form an interesting fullback pairing with Juan Miranda, a boyhood Betis fan. Like Bellerin, Miranda also honed his skills at Barca's La Masia.

#1 Antoine Griezmann

A big one that no one saw coming. Truth be told, despite all his goals last season, Antoine Griezmann never really settled in at Barcelona. The club did not play a system that benefitted the Frenchman and he struggled for large portions. Griezmann has played his best football under Diego Simeone at Atletico Madrid and he will want to rediscover that form again.

Griezmann will bring goals to an Atletico side that largely depends on Suarez for their goals. This move makes sense for Barcelona as well. Not only did they get rid of an ill-fitting player but also freed up a lot of space on the wage bill. Additionally, they will also make Є50 (10+40) million from the deal.

