5 best long-range shooters in football

There are plenty of ways to score goals in football. At the end of the day, all that matters is that the ball ends up in the back of the net. But there are few sights that are more satisfying to watch on the field than a long-range shot which fizzes its way past a diving goalkeeper and into goal.

Whether it be curlers or thumping strikes where players have gone hell for leather, watching the net bulge after a strike from distance is an absolute treat. Long-range shooters are important to every team. They can be the difference makers in games where one side is finding it hard to break down the opposition's defence.

When teams run out of ideas or a resolute low-block is set up to frustrate them, a powerful strike from range can help them bypass their problems and score goals. On that note, let's take a look at five of the best long-range shooters in football.

#5 Kevin De Bruyne - Belgium/Manchester City

Kevin De Bruyne is one of the most technically accomplished players in the world today. He is also one of the best midfielders of his generation. The Belgian international has a skillset replete with incredible through balls, exceptional ball control and also thumping strikes from range.

Affording De Bruyne any kind of space in the attacking half could be detrimental to the opposition. The 30-year-old can score wonderful long rangers with either foot and this makes him a nightmare to defend against for defenders.

They are forced to constantly guess which way he is going to go and they cannot get it wrong as he produces some thunderous strikes with either foot. De Bruyne scored a spectacular left-footed long-ranger for Belgium at Euro 2020 in their group stage game against Denmark.

He also scored some stunning long-range shots for City last term, including a monstrous left-footed strike from 25 yards out against Borussia Monchengladbach. He is quite consistent when it comes to scoring from range and is undoubtedly one of the best distance shooters in the world right now.

#4 Bruno Fernandes - Portugal/Manchester United

Bruno Fernandes has been a talismanic figure for Manchester United since joining the club in January 2020. He is an extremely creative and quick-thinking midfielder who has just as good an eye for goal as he has for a pass.

Fernandes has already scored some worldies for Manchester United inside two years. He has scored some stunning free-kicks and some exceptional long-rangers. Fernandes' wonderful effort from 25-yards out against Everton in the Premier League last term is arguably the pick of the lot.

That goal and his subsequent celebration were reminiscent of Eric Cantona's wonderful lobbed effort against Sunderland in 1996. One of Fernandes' early goals for Manchester United was a thumping low-drive from around 30-yards out against Everton in the 2019-20 season.

Fernandes is also a very good set-piece specialist. His technique is immaculate and there's no doubt that the 27-year-old will continue to score some absolute peaches for Manchester United.

