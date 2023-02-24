5 best managers in football this season (2022-23)

Managers play a crucial role in the success of a football team. They are the ones responsible for drawing up tactics, creating strategies, selecting the starting lineup, motivating the players and making in-game decisions.

A good manager can inspire and lead a team to victory, while a poor one can hinder their chances. Ultimately, the success of a football team often has much to do with the capabilties of its manager.

Finding the right manager for a club is not easy. Not only does he have to be tactically adept and innovative, but he also needs to be good at man-management. Managers need to be able to handle the egos in the dressing room and be a leader who can get everyone to fall in line.

The 2022-23 season has sprung quite a few surprises already. Some managers have really won us over with their ability to bring out the best in their players and get the fanbase behind them.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best managers in football this season.

#5 Carlo Ancelotti (Real Madrid)

Carlo Ancelotti led Real Madrid to the La Liga and Champions League titles last season. He is one of the most calm and composed managers in the world of football and is adored by his players.

The Italian emphasizes a balanced and adaptable tactical style, preferring to adjust his team's tactics to suit the strengths of his players. Ancelotti has also achieved some unique records, including winning the UEFA Champions League four times as a coach, twice each with two different clubs.

Ancelotti will want his Real Madrid side to close the gap with Barcelona at the top of the table. They are currently eight points behind the Catalan giants. But Los Blancos won the Club World Cup recently and are also in excellent form in the Champions League.

They most recently thrashed Liverpool 5-2 at Anfield and under Ancelotti, Real Madrid are in safe hands.

#4 Xavi Hernandez (Barcelona)

Xavi Hernandez has got Barcelona playing their signature brand of football. It has been entirely there for a few seasons now but the Barca legend seems to be on his way to restoring the club to its former glory.

Despite getting kicked out of both the Champions League and the Europa League, Xavi has done a decent job so far. He has doubled down on his possession-based playing style, which he was always expected to implement as a coach.

He favors a high-pressing approach and uses quick transitions and vertical passes to create scoring opportunities.

Xavi's Barcelona are currently eight points clear at the top of the La Liga table and the manager has done a great job of integrating almost all the new signings into the side.

#3 Erik ten Hag (Manchester United)

Manchester United were in dire straits in the 2021-22 season. Erik ten Hag took charge of the team in the summer and led them through a pretty good pre-season. But it was clear from their first two Premier League games that ended in losses to Brighton and Brentford that the team were in disarray and needed a lot of work.

If you told Manchester United fans at that point that they would beat Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City and Barcelona at home, they'd scoff at you. But here we are in February and they've accomplished all of it and more.

Manchester United are third in the Premier League table and are in the Carabao Cup final. They are also still in the FA Cup and just beat Barcelona rather convincingly over two legs in the Europa League knockout stage playoffs to make it to the Round of 16.

To top it off, Manchester United are playing an exciting brand of football and the fans are totally behind him.

#2 Mikel Arteta (Arsenal)

Mikel Arteta's project at Arsenal has shown glimpses of promise in the past but it has definitely taken off this season. The Gunners are at the top of the Premier League table right now, and if they don't capitulate in disastrous fashion, Arsenal could win their first Premier League title in 19 years.

With some backing in the summer transfer window, Arteta finally has a dynamic squad that enables him to be tactically flexible. Arsenal play a fluid, attacking style of football and they also have a sturdy defensive structure which makes them a difficult side to break down.

#1 Luciano Spalletti (Napoli)

Napoli seem to be cruising their way to the Serie A title. They currently hold a 15-point lead at the top of the table and are doing well in the Champions League as well. They topped their Champions League group and beat Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 in the first leg of their Round of 16 tie.

Under Spalletti, Napoli have burgeoned into a high-intensity unit that are aggressive both on and off the ball. Their pressing game has improved massively and they are a well-organized, well-drilled side that always makes life difficult for their opponents.

They've lost just a single game in the league and are arguably the surprise package of the season. Much of that is down to Spalletti's brilliance as a manager and his ability to bring out the best in players with Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia being the best examples.

