5 best managers without a job right now (2022)

Managing a football team is arguably one of the toughest jobs in the world. The clubs, in particular, are relentless in their pursuit of glory and rarely tend to give their managers a second chance.

Today, we will take a look at a few capable managers who were either let go or resigned after failing to meet expectations.

Here are five eligible managers who are not managing a club right now.

#5 Quique Setien

SSC Napoli v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg

Having made quite a name for himself during his time with Las Palmas, Quique Setien joined fellow Spanish outfit Real Betis in May 2017.

Under Setien’s keen eyes, Betis started playing a miniaturized brand of Johan Cruyff’s "Total Football", and it was a sight to behold. Due to their lack of firepower, Betis didn’t always get the results, but their style of play rarely failed to entertain.

Impressed with his work at Betis, Barcelona decided to hire the manager in January 2020, right after the dismissal of Ernesto Valverde.

Unfortunately, Setien was well out of his depth at the Camp Nou and failed to make the impact everyone expected him to. Setien was unable to win the Blaugrana players’ respect, which translated into poor performances on the pitch.

Domagoj Kostanjšak @DKostanjsak Quique Setién is one of the coaches who knew how to get the most out of the fascinating concept.



His Real Betis side was very positional & often played short combinations with a lot of movement to progress up the pitch.



This example comes from one of his final days in charge. Quique Setién is one of the coaches who knew how to get the most out of the fascinating concept. His Real Betis side was very positional & often played short combinations with a lot of movement to progress up the pitch. This example comes from one of his final days in charge. https://t.co/Cbdd1SPyab

The most infamous night of his career came on August 14 when Bayern Munich beat the Catalan giants 8-2 in the Champions League quarter-finals. Three days later, he was let go by the disgruntled Barcelona board.

The defeat will not be easy to forget, but that night alone should not determine the fate of such a fine manager.

If he finds himself at a midtable club with an appetite for success, Setien could very well turn his fortunes around.

#4 Niko Kovac

Bayern Muenchen Training Session and Press Conference

Former Croatian national team coach Niko Kovac possesses one of the sharpest minds in football. Unfortunately, he has not been able to justify his worth over the last couple of stints.

Kovac properly announced himself to the world during his time with Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt. He first saved them from relegation in 2016 before taking the club to the DFB Pokal final in 2017, and eventually won the German cup competition in 2018. The win over Bayern Munich in the final ensured Frankfurt’s first silverware since 1988.

Ben @BT_1878 I’m here to tell you why Niko Kovac should be the next Everton manager.



1. Flexible in his set ups

2. Aggressive, pressing football (which is what Everton should want)

3. Loves to give youth a chance.

4. Improves underperforming players for example look at Frankfurt. I’m here to tell you why Niko Kovac should be the next Everton manager. 1. Flexible in his set ups2. Aggressive, pressing football (which is what Everton should want) 3. Loves to give youth a chance. 4. Improves underperforming players for example look at Frankfurt.

Bayern acquired his services ahead of the 2018-19 season, and Kovac helped the club retain the Bundesliga title at the end of the campaign. The next season, the Bavarians saw a stark dip in their performance and eventually endured a 5-1 defeat to Frankfurt in November. The former Hertha BSC player was let go after the shocking outcome.

Kovac’s last stint was at Ligue 1 side Monaco. There, too, he failed to win the club’s confidence and was eventually sacked in January 2022.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Samya Majumdar