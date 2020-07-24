5 best managers in world football at the moment 

There are not many jobs that have a more precarious nature than that of a football manager, with the results-based nature of the business meaning that coaches are often fired as soon as things go south.

This, in turn, means that only a handful of managers are able to cement their legacy in the coaching annals, with their revolutionary tactics, expert man-management and bulky trophy cabinet placing them on a pedestal high above their peers.

At any given point, there is always a select group of coaches who stand out from their contemporaries. In this article, we shall have a rundown of the top five managers in the world at the moment.

#5 Antonio Conte (Inter Milan)

Italian manager Antonio Conte enjoyed success at Juventus and Chelsea

Antonio Conte put his name in the annals of Italian football history, with his spell as Juventus manager setting the ideal template for the unprecedented success that the Turin giants have enjoyed since then.

This was followed by a brief and successful spell with the Italian national team. He guided an unfancied Azurri to the quarterfinal of the 2016 Euro before his appointment with Chelsea.

In England, he rose above the initial scepticism shown towards his preferred three-at-the-back system and guided the Blues to a record-breaking Premier League triumph. His methods were so influential that they prompted several other coaches in the league to experiment with them.

The 50-year-old has since returned to Serie A with Inter Milan, where he has helped bring out the best in players like Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku. He also started putting in the work needed to depose his former side from their perch in Italy's top division.

#4 Diego Simeone (Atletico Madrid)

Argentine manager Diego Simeone transformed Atletico de Madrid

One of the greatest footballing miracles of the last decade was witnessed when Atletico Madrid rose above both Barcelona and Real Madrid to win La Liga in 2014 while a couple of Champions League finals also followed.

Los Colchoneros have transformed from an average side in Spain into genuine European heavyweights since then and they have Diego 'Cholo' Simeone to thank for this.

While his methods might not exactly be everybody's cup of tea, it cannot be denied that the 50-year-old is as tactically astute as the best managers in the world, with his notable scalps including the likes of Jose Mourinho, Pep Guardiola and, most recently, Jurgen Klopp, whose Liverpool side he defeated twice in the Champions League.