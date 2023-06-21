5 best midfield duos in world football right now

Midfield partnerships are built on a blend of skill, understanding and tactical awareness. They bring a diverse range of qualities to the table, with one player typically acting as a deep-lying playmaker or a defensive shield, while the other assumes a more attacking role.

The best midfield duos exhibit seamless chemistry and effortlessly exchange passes, orchestrating the tempo of the game and creating scoring opportunities.

Whether it's the artistry of Xavi and Andres Iniesta at Barcelona, the power and precision of Patrick Vieira and Emmanuel Petit for Arsenal, or the dynamic partnership of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos for Real Madrid, midfield duos possess the ability to control matches and leave an indelible mark on the beautiful game.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the five best midfield duos in world football right now.

#5 Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich)

VfB Stuttgart v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga

Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka are widely viewed as one of the best midfield duos of the modern era. Kimmich is the more defensively-minded of the two, but he also has a great passing range and can be an attacking threat. Goretzka is more of a box-to-box midfielder, with a lot of energy and athleticism.

The two players' skillsets are configured to harmonize. Kimmich's ability to break up play and start attacks allows Goretzka to get forward and contribute goals and assists. Goretzka's work rate also helps to keep Bayern's midfield ticking over.

They are also teammates at the international level and as such, the partnership benefits from the two players playing together all the time.

#4 Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro (Manchester United)

Manchester United v Fulham FC - Premier League

Bruno Fernandes' creativity and Casemiro's defensive solidity have made the Manchester United duo one of the most feared midfield pairings in the Premier League.

Fernandes was in outstanding form in the recently concluded season, scoring 14 goals and providing 15 assists in all competitions. He has been the driving force behind United's attacks, and his vision and passing ability have created numerous chances for his teammates.

Casemiro has also been excellent this season, providing the perfect balance to Fernandes' creativity. He has been a rock at the back, breaking up opposition attacks and winning back possession. He has also been a threat going forward, scoring seven goals and providing seven assists.

#3 Gavi and Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona)

Cadiz CF v FC Barcelona - LaLiga Santander

The midfield duo of Gavi and Frenkie de Jong at Barcelona is one of the most exciting young midfield partnerships in world football. Gavi is an 18-year-old Spanish midfielder who is known for his dribbling skills, passing ability and energy.

De Jong is a 26-year-old Dutch midfielder who is known for his vision, passing range and ball progression skills.

Gavi's energy and dribbling skills allow him to break through opposition lines, while De Jong's vision and passing ability allow him to create chances for his teammates.

They are both also capable of scoring goals, which gives Barcelona a lot of attacking threat from midfield.

The Gavi-de Jong partnership has been a key part of Barcelona's success in La Liga this season. They are a formidable duo who will be a force to be reckoned with for years to come.

#2 Nicolo Barella and Hakan Calhanoglu (Inter Milan)

FC Internazionale v US Cremonese - Serie A

Nicolo Barella and Hakan Calhanoglu are two of the most talented midfielders in the world, and their partnership at Inter Milan is one of the best in the business.

Barella is a box-to-box midfielder who is known for his energy, athleticism, and passing ability. He is also a good dribbler and can score goals from distance. Calhanoglu is a creative midfielder who is known for his vision, passing skills and set-piece ability.

He is also a good finisher and can score goals from both inside and outside the box. Of course, the platform provided by defensive midfielder Marcelo Brozovic definitely helps but the Barella - Calhanoglu partnership was critical to Inter's run to the Champions League final this term.

Frank Khalid OBE @FrankKhalidUK Pep Guardiola on Andre Onana before UCL final: “When you have a GK like Onana who can read perfectly where everyone is to pass to, with Calhanoglu & Barella, then the strikers hold it up and move the ball around. It's very, very difficult. It would be a tiny bit easier without… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Pep Guardiola on Andre Onana before UCL final: “When you have a GK like Onana who can read perfectly where everyone is to pass to, with Calhanoglu & Barella, then the strikers hold it up and move the ball around. It's very, very difficult. It would be a tiny bit easier without… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/VJqbqJvcSi

#1 Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City)

Manchester City v Girona - Friendly

Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan have formed one of the most successful midfield partnerships in recent years at Manchester City. De Bruyne is the creative maestro, with his vision and passing ability aiding him in unlocking any defence.

Gundogan is the more industrious player, with his work rate and ability to win the ball back essential to City's midfield balance. He also scores a lot of important goals for City by virtue of his calculated movements and positioning.

The two players complement each other perfectly. De Bruyne's creativity gives Gundogan more space to operate in, while Gundogan's work rate allows De Bruyne to focus on his attacking duties.

This has allowed City to dominate midfield for long periods of matches, which has been key to their success in recent seasons.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe



Minutes per successful through ball:

163 - Kevin De Bruyne

180 - Bruno Fernandes

248 - Martin Ødegaard

277 - Ilkay Gündogan

282 - Roberto Firmino



Razor. 163 - Which players have completed a through ball most regularly in the Premier League this season?Minutes per successful through ball:163 - Kevin De Bruyne180 - Bruno Fernandes248 - Martin Ødegaard277 - Ilkay Gündogan282 - Roberto FirminoRazor. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… 163 - Which players have completed a through ball most regularly in the Premier League this season?Minutes per successful through ball:163 - Kevin De Bruyne180 - Bruno Fernandes248 - Martin Ødegaard277 - Ilkay Gündogan282 - Roberto FirminoRazor. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/ItEF7eKeSn

While Erling Haaland walks away with the majority of the plaudits after an incredible debut campaign, the contributions of De Bruyne and Gundogan were just as vital to City's continental treble triumph this term.

Poll : 0 votes