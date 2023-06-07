5 best midfielders under the age of 28

In recent years, the footballing landscape has witnessed a notable trend of young midfielders excelling at a world-class level at remarkably early stages of their careers. This emerging phenomenon has captivated fans and experts alike, showcasing the remarkable talent and maturity of these young players.

With their technical prowess, tactical intelligence and physical capabilities, these midfield prodigies are making a significant impact on the game. The advent of advanced training methods, improved scouting networks and increased opportunities for youth development have contributed to this phenomenon.

As a result, we are now witnessing a generation of young midfielders who are confident, composed and capable of dictating the tempo of matches at the highest level.

Let's take a look at five of the best midfielders under the age of 28.

#5 Enzo Fernandez (Argentina/Chelsea)

Enzo Fernández is a young, talented midfielder who joined Chelsea in the January transfer window of 2023. He is a versatile player who can play in a variety of positions in midfield and he has already shown his ability to make an impact at Stamford Bridge.

Fernandez is a strong passer and dribbler, and he is also good at tackling and winning back possession. He is a hard worker and is always looking to get forward and create chances for his teammates.

In his first few months at Chelsea, Fernandez managed to make an overwhelmingly positive impression whilst playing in an underperforming side.

The 22-year-old was also one of the standout performers for Argentina in their triumphant run at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He was also named the 'Best Young Player' at the tournament.

#4 Pedri (Spain/Barcelona)

Young Barcelona midfielder Pedri has the potential to go on to become an all-time great. At 20, he is already a phenomenal footballer and has garnered plenty of experience playing at the highest level.

He possesses an incredible passing range and is capable of picking out teammates with pinpoint accuracy, even from long distances. The Spaniard's vision and technical qualities enable him to create scoring opportunities for his teammates with ease

Pedri is also excellent at holding onto the ball in tight spaces and this has earned him comparisons to the likes of Barca legends like Xavi and Andres Iniesta. Moreover, the 20-year-old is also a tenacious presence in the centre of the pitch and is always looking to win the ball back and close down opponents.

#3 Martin Odegaard (Norway/Arsenal)

Martin Odegaard did a great job as captain of Arsenal in the 2022-23 season. He led from the front as the Gunners led the Premier League title race for the majority of the campaign before it eventually and unceremoniously fizzled out in the final stretch.

Odegaard is one of the most technically gifted midfielders on the planet and his nimble touches and ability to thread passes through tight areas make him a wonderful asset in the final third.

In addition to being a talented playmaker, the Norwegian midfielder also possesses an eye for goal and is a rather reliable goalscoring outlet. In 45 appearances across all competitions for Arsenal in the 2022-23 season, the 24-year-old scored 15 goals and provided eight assists.

#2 Rodri (Spain/Manchester City)

The sheer nonchalance with which Rodri does the work of two men in Manchester City's midfield speaks volumes of how well-rounded a player he is. Rodri is one of the finest holding midfielders on the planet and can, in fact, play in a variety of positions in the centre of the pitch thanks to his technical qualities.

He has been a mainstay in City's starting XI for years now and is an indefatigable and stoic presence in the middle of the park. Not only is he exceptional at breaking up play and turning over possession but is also a goalscoring threat from set-pieces as well as from long-range by virtue of his excellent shooting ability.

The 26-year-old has scored three goals and provided seven assists in 55 appearances across all competitions for Manchester City so far this season.

#1 Jude Bellingham (England/Borussia Dortmund)

Jude Bellingham has absolutely astounded everyone with his abilities at the tender age of 19. Bellingham is a versatile midfielder who can play in a number of positions, including central midfield, defensive midfield and attacking midfield.

He is known for his strong passing skills, his ability to dribble past opponents and his work rate. The English teenager is also a good tackler and has a good shot from range.

Bellingham is considered to be one of the most promising young players in the world. He has been praised for his maturity and technical ability and is expected to have a long and successful career at the top level.

He was Borussia Dortmund's standout performer in what was an impressive 2022-23 season for them. In 42 appearances across all competitions for the Bundesliga giants, Bellingham scored 14 goals and provided seven assists.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Bellingham is edging close to securing a move to Real Madrid.

