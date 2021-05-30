The five best midfielders in the Bundesliga this season (2020-21)

The 2020-21 Bundesliga campaign ended with Bayern Munich winning their ninth consecutive and 31st overall top-flight crown. The task was far from straightforward for the Bavarian giants. They stumbled midway through the campaign before ending the season on a high. Bayern have always been a side boasting quality midfielders who performed at both ends of the pitch.

The midfield is where games are won or lost. It is for this reason that the central position on the field is considered by many to be the most important aspect of any team.

The Bundesliga has always been home to some of the best midfielders to ever grace the game. Stars of the past like Bastian Schweinsteiger, Xabi Alonso, Mesut Ozil, Lothar Mathaus and Jay Jay Okocha have all strutted their stuff in the German top-flight.

The recently concluded campaign was no different and several midfielders shone brightly across the nine months of the campaign.

On that note, let's take a look at the five top performing midfielders in the 2020-21 Bundesliga campaign.

#5 Maximilian Arnold (VFL Wolfsburg)

Arnold is the Engine Room of Wolfsburg

Arnold created history when he became the youngest player to make his first-team debut in Wolfsburg's history. Since then, he has grown from strength to strength for the German side in the Bundesliga.

The 27-year-old has become the engine room for Oliver Glasner's side in his role in defensive midfield. He dispatches his job of shielding the defense with aplomb. He also acts as the chief instigator of Wolfsburg's attacks, with his technique and delivery proving to be an integral part of the club's forays forward.

Maximilian Arnold contributed three goals and five assists in the 2020-21 season despite playing at the base of midfield. His form in the Bundesliga kept club captain Joshua Guilavogui out of the team for most of the season.

#4 Lars Stindl (Borussia Monchengladbach)

Lars Stindl captains Borussia Monchengladbach

Borussia Monchengladbach's season might have petered out towards the end but it started brightly for the Foals.

Lars Stindl was the driving force behind the club's top four hopes in the first half of their Bundesliga campaign. He spearheaded the club's attack from his position as the central playmaker.

The 32-year-old ended the campaign with 12 goals and seven assists, with a goal involvement every 89 minutes. Only three players (all out-and-out strikers) boasted a better goal average than Stindl last term.

