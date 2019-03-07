5 best midfielders in the La Liga this season

Banega battling with Busquets for possession during a recent league fixture between the pair

This season, La Liga has had its ups and downs - although looking like a very competitive campaign up until mid-season. Most of the top sides were struggling, while less-fancied sides were ready to surprise everyone. No team looked unbeatable in the division and there was only a five-point gap between leaders Barcelona and fourth-placed Real Madrid on matchday 16.

After the break though, the top teams have upped their game. Playing more comfortably and as a result, Barcelona have emerged seven points clear of closest rivals Atletico Madrid while Real sit in third - 12 points behind - with a title race seemingly off the cards now.

Ballon d'Or winner Luka Modric has endured a difficult campaign at the Bernabeu this term after an excellent World Cup campaign with Croatia and it's unsurprising he doesn't feature in this list. There are some surprise additions, all of whom are deserved, so without further ado, let's take a look at the five best midfielders in La Liga this season:

#5 Sergio Busquets (Barcelona)

Busquets in action during Barca's 4-2 win over Sevilla late last month

The all-conquering Barcelona side have a frontline who are the envy of the whole world. However, Sergio Busquets is arguably the player most vital to their unique system - barring Lionel Messi.

Often, the Spaniard does the dirty work in the middle of the park without which Barca would struggle to play the beautiful football for which they are famous for. Busquets is known for his pivotal midfield-anchor role and his impressive form this season is one of the main reasons for their resurgence this term.

While the likes of Luis Suarez, Ousmane Dembele and the aforementioned Messi are regularly applauded for their creative brilliance, Busquets is the team's backbone and boasts a commendable passing accuracy rate of 89.7% this term.

