5 best midfielders in the Premier League this season (2019/20)

Ashwin Hanagudu FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 32 // 23 Sep 2019, 12:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United - Premier League

Midfielders set the tone of the game on the pitch. They are crucial for implementing the manager's style of play and controlling the flow of the game.

These players link the attack and defence, often creating chances for attackers with defence-splitting through balls and passes and breaking up the opponents' attacks as and when required. The Premier League this season has already seen some majestic performances from midfielders who have completely dominated the game.

All the best teams in this league have that one magical midfield player capable of making a difference and winning them the game almost single-handedly. Let us now take a look at the 5 best midfielders in the Premier League at the moment.

#5 Paul Pogba (Manchester United)

Southampton FC v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United star Paul Pogba's future has been subject to intense speculation. The Frenchman has been heavily linked to Real Madrid in the past few weeks, however, the fact remains that Pogba is easily the most gifted and talented midfielder in the current United squad.

Having made 4 appearances in the Premier League so far, the midfielder has put in some encouraging displays, notching up two assists in the Red Devils' convincing 4-0 victory against Chelsea. Playing in a slightly deeper role, Pogba's powerful runs through the midfield often give the impetus for Manchester United to spring forward and his physicality in the centre of the park adds another dimension to Solskjaer's side.

To guage the impact of Pogba, one can just see the last two Manchester United performances where the midfield has been insipid and bereft of ideas. With Nemanja Matic and Scott McTominay struggling to break down defences and create chances, Solskjaer will be hoping that the Frenchman will be back soon to unlock defences with his excellent dribbling, passing and vision skills.

1 / 5 NEXT