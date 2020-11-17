5 best midfielders in the La Liga this season (2020-21)

In Spain, football is played at a slightly more controlled pace than in England. The systems are a little different and there are a lot of fine technicians who run the play from the centre of the park. Spain is viewed as the home of beautiful football and it is not difficult to understand that sentiment.

Spain has also regularly produced some of the finest midfielders in the game. Barcelona have consistently churned out fine technicians who are excellent at controlling the game from midfield. Some of the Spanish giants like Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico among many others have consistently housed some of the best midfielders to have ever graced the game.

Let's take a look at the five best midfielders in the La Liga this season so far.

#5 Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona)

Though he had already been written off in many circles and the fans may have fell out of love with him owing to his underwhelming performances in his sophomore season at the Camp Nou, Philippe Coutinho might just win all that love back if he kicks on in the same vein over the course of the season.

Coutinho returned to Barcelona from his loan spell at Bayern Munich this summer and has been one of the best players for Ronald Koeman and co. so far this season. The Brazilian got off to a great start to the season by turning in an excellent performance against SD Eibar.

He followed that up with yet another dominant display from midfield against Celta Vigo. Coutinho has scored one goal and provided two assists from five appearances in the La Liga so far this season and it looks like he is set to put the demons from his previous spell at the Camp Nou behind him.

#4 David Silva (Real Sociedad)

Real Sociedad are at the top of the La Liga table after nine gameweeks and it is no short part thanks to the experienced David Silva pulling the strings from midfield. He has been so good since joining from Manchester City that he has got the Real Sociedad fans dreaming of a first La Liga title in 37 years.

Real Sociedad were expected to miss Martin Odegaard who returned to Real Madrid at the end of his loan spell. However, David Silva's entry to the fray and has been so good that he has improved the team.

Though he is 34-years-old, Silva hasn't showed many signs of slowing down and continues to operate at an elite level. He has had a marked effect on the players around him and has been a leader in the dressing room as well. This is a signing that works well on so many levels for Real Sociedad.

