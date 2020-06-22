5 best midfielders in LaLiga this season (2019/20)

We take a look at the 5 midfielders that have impressed the most so far this season.

Some well-established names and some exciting youngsters make this list.

Midfielders are often the most important players on the pitch for any top football side. They control the flow of the game and can dictate how a side transitions from attack to defence. The Spanish league has always been blessed with some supremely talented midfielders. Be it Xavi, Iniesta, Modric or Kroos, the league has never failed to impress in the past few seasons.

As LaLiga heads into its final few matches this season, we have had some impressive performances from some well-established stars and some inspirational performances from promising youngsters. Without much ado, let us look at the top 5 midfielders in LaLiga this season:

Note: Players who primarily play as wingers have not been included

#5 Santi Cazorla (Villarreal)

A tale of determination and redemption, Santi Cazorla has made a stunning return to top level football after suffering a horrific injury which almost ended his career in 2016. The 35-year-old has been in fine form for Villarreal having scored 8 goals and assisted a further 6 already this season.

Surpassing Joan Roman Riquelme as the midfielder with most goals in Villarreal's history in September 2019, Cazorla has been a mainstay in the centre of the park for the Yellow Submarine. A two-footed player, the former Arsenal man even made a comeback into the Spanish national team on the back of his stunning performances in the domestic campaign.

Calm, collected and classy on the ball, Cazorla will be looking to inspire Villarreal in their push for a top 4 finish. Having plenty of experience of playing at the very top level, the 35-year-old will be hopeful of contiuing his career at the very top level for another couple of years.

#4 Saul Niguez (Atletico Madrid)

One of the most versatile midfielders in LaLiga, Saul Niguez has had another extremely consistent season for Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid. Capable of playing as a defensive, central, or a wide midfielder, Saul's battling displays, commitment and tenacity have contirbuted hugely to Atletico Madrid's push for a Champions League spot this season.

Aged 25, the Spanish international is reaching the peak of his career and it will be very interesting to see if the Atletico Madrid fan favoruite will move to another club in the coming transfer window.

Having a high work rate, Saul is an essential part of the warrior-like midfield of the Rojiblancos. Equally adept at unlocking defences with a mazy run and winning the ball back with a well timed tackle, Saul is one of the most complete midfielders in world football at the moment.

Diego Simeone and Atletico Madrid will be hoping to ward off the interests of teams like Manchester United and hold on to their prized asset, Saul Niguez for atleast another two seasons.

#3 Martin Odegaard (Real Sociedad)

Real Madrid's youngest ever debutant Martin Odegaard has had a season to remember. The 21-year-old Norwegian international has put in some stunning performances for Real Sociedad (on loan) this season. Capable of playing as a central midfielder or an attacking midfielder, Odegaard has been La Real's main creative outlet, creating plenty of chances with his well measured through balls and passes.

After intially struggling at Real Madrid, Odegaard has rediscoverd his form and confidence in impressive loan spells at Vitesse and Real Sociedad. Capable of beating opponents with a mazy run and blessed with excellent vision, Odegaard could prove to be a midfield mainstay for Real Madrid in the future.

With 4 goals and 5 assists this season, Odegaard will be hoping to kick on and fulfill his potential. With reports of another loan spell at Real Sociedad next season, the 21-year-old youngster will be hoping to blossom into one of the forermost midfielders of this generation.

#2 Toni Kroos (Real Madrid)

One of the superstar players at Real Madrid, Toni Kroos has quitely gone about things in his own inimitable way this season. Having an astonishing pass completion rate of 93.3%, the German international has kept things ticking over in the heart of Los Blancos midfield. An excellent set-piece taker, Kroos has scored 4 goals and assisted 5 more despite playing in a slightly deeper role at central midfield.

With Real Madrid and Barcelona fighting tooth and nail for the league title, the experience and composure of the 30-year-old will come in handy for manager Zinedine Zidane. Having formed an impressive partnership with Luka Modric in the past few seasons, Kroos is one of the first names on the team sheet for the All Whites.

Blessed with immaculate technique, vision and an uncanny ability to read the game, Kroos will be hoping to continue his consistent displays and guide Real Madrid to a long awaited league title at the end of the season.

#1 Daniel Parejo (Valencia)

Starting his career at Real Madrid, Daniel Parejo has esatablished himself as a true Valencia legend after moving to Los Che in 2011. The 31-year-old Valencia captain has had another stellar campaign in the 2019-20 season leading by example with his mature and discipline performances in the centre of the park.

An excellent set-piece taker, Parejo has contributed 8 goals and assisted a further 3 so far. Having made LaLiga team of the season in both 2017-18 and 2018-19 season, Parejo has continued from where he left off with some commanding performances this season.

An excellent passer of the ball, Parejo's ability to read the play and dictate the tempo has helped Valencia unlock several stubborn opposition defences this season. Getting a well deserved international call up for Spain in 2018, the 31-year-old will be looking to continue his good performances and establish himself as one of the foremost midfielders in LaLiga.

Honourable Mentions: Federico Valverde, Sergio Busquets, Casemiro, Mikel Merino