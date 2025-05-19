This season, the Premier League has had some brilliant performances in centre-midfield. Whether it be the vision and precision of someone like Alexis Mac Allister or the dogged determination and endless work rate of Bruno Guimaraes, midfielders play a crucial role in setting the tempo for their respective sides.

Surprisingly, Manchester City, which usually has a stacked midfield, has had no standout performers this season. This season has been more about midfielders who are not afraid to put their bodies on the line and go that extra mile for their team.

The style of midfield play in the Premier League has changed this season

Most of the teams in the Premier League have almost done away with a traditional 'number 10', while the usually solid 'number 6s' are now expected to play defence-splitting passes as well.

Some of the best midfield trios in the Premier League this season, like those of Liverpool and Newcastle United, have managed to combine running power with vision and skill to leave their opponents reeling.

Without further ado, let us take a look at the 5 best midfielders in the Premier League this season (2024-25)

Note: Players who primarily played as a supporting striker or wingers have not been considered

#5 Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle United)

Newcastle United FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

A true fan favorite at Tyneside and an inspirational leader, Bruno Guimaraes has had a brilliant season marshalling the Newcastle midfield.

Usually playing alongside Sandro Tonali and Joelinton, the Brazilian midfielder is not afraid of making a tackle when required. At the same time, Bruno has also come up with crucial goals and assists and has 11 goal contributions this season (5 goals and 6 assists).

Always full of running and never one to back down from a challenge, Bruno will be hoping to cap off a historic trophy-winning season by leading Newcastle to a top 5 Premier League finish and qualifying for the UEFA Champions League.

#4 Cole Palmer (Chelsea)

Cole Palmer might have slowed down a bit in the last few weeks, but he was absolutely electric at the beginning of the season. Undoubtedly, the main man of this Chelsea team, Palmer's vision, passing, and technical ability have caused opposition defenses nightmares in the Premier League this season.

A man for the big moments, the 23-year-old attacking midfielder will be hoping to prove himself once again in the crucial Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest on the last day of the season.

Always capable of playing a defence-splitting pass or scoring spectacular goals, Palmer is one of the most talented players in the Premier League at the moment.

#3 Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool)

Liverpool FC v Tottenham Hotspur FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

Every Liverpool supporter was worried about the 'number 6' position at the start of the season, but Ryan Gravenberch has put all those worries aside by putting in stunning performances week in and week out for the Reds.

The 'Gravenberch turn' where the Dutchman wriggles out of a tight area to create space for himself in the midfield has become almost his trademark move. A physical presence in midfield, Gravenberch also has the capability to pass between the lines and is often the catalyst for many Liverpool attacks.

Still only 23, Liverpool might have finally found their long-term successor to Fabinho at the base of their midfield.

#2 Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool)

A World Cup winner, Copa America winner and now a Premier League winner, Alexis Mac Allister is arguably one of the most underrated players in the league at the moment.

One of the most complete midfielders in world football, Mac Allister is capable of playing a variety of positions in midfield. He is equally comfortable playing brilliant through balls to release a forward or making thunderous tackles to win back possession for his team.

Always consistent with his performances and among the first names on the team sheet for Arne Slot, Mac Allister has been one of Liverpool's shrewdest investments in the Premier League era.

#1 Declan Rice (Arsenal)

Arsenal FC v Newcastle United FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

Declan Rice has taken his game to the next level this season. The 26-year-old is a mainstay in Arsenal's midfield and has been churning out world class performances for the last 12 months.

Playing in a slightly more advanced role than his West Ham days, Rice has taken to his new position like a duck to water and, just like Mac Allister, is one of the most complete midfielders in world football at the moment.

The England international has added attacking returns to his solid buildup play this season. He has 11 goal contributions in the Premier League (4 goals and 7 assists) and chipped in with a crucial goal in the recently concluded game against Newcastle United.

Brilliant on set-pieces and just reliable overall, Declan Rice takes the top spot narrowly ahead of Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch this season.

Honorable mentions: Morgan Gibbs-White, Bruno Fernandes, Moises Caicedo and Sandro Tonali

