5 best midfielders in the UEFA Champions League group stage this season (2021-22)

The UEFA Champions League group stage has drawn to a close. Most of the usual suspects have made it to the Round of 16. However, a few European giants have also been shown the exit door. There were quite a lot of memorable matches in the opening phase of Europe's elite competition.

Plenty of standout performers in the UEFA Champions League so far

This year's UEFA Champions League has already featured plenty of spectacular individual performances. Sebastian Haller has already scored 10 goals while Robert Lewandowski has nine to his name. Cristiano Ronaldo produced multiple rescue acts to help Manchester United qualify for the Round of 16.

Mohamed Salah was sensational for Liverpool as they navigated what was purported to be a tough group with relative ease. It's always easy to identify the attackers who have done well because of their involvement in everything good that happens in the final third.

Here, we take a look at five of the best midfielders in the UEFA Champions League group stage this season.

#5 Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund)

Borussia Dortmund v Besiktas: Group C - UEFA Champions League

Jude Bellingham was arguably Borussia Dortmund's best player in the UEFA Champions League. The Bundesliga outfit did not make it past the group stage and are now headed straight for the UEFA Europa League.

Bellingham was a standout performer for Dortmund in midfield. His awareness, movement and dribbling ability helped add a certain amount of dynamism to his side's midfield. Bellingham scored a goal and provided three assists in six appearances for Borussia Dortmund.

The 18-year-old drew the most number of fouls (20) in the group stages of the Champions League. He made 20 shot-creating actions and five goal-creating actions as well.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave Jude Bellingham’s game by numbers vs. Beşiktaş:



100% long pass accuracy

89% pass accuracy

7 attempted dribbles

4 successful dribbles

2 attempted tackles

2 successful tackles

2 chances created

2 fouls won

2 crosses

1 assist



He has everything. 🟡⚫️ Jude Bellingham’s game by numbers vs. Beşiktaş:100% long pass accuracy 89% pass accuracy 7 attempted dribbles 4 successful dribbles 2 attempted tackles 2 successful tackles 2 chances created 2 fouls won 2 crosses 1 assist He has everything. 🟡⚫️ https://t.co/o9C9uYWIMh

#4 Pedro Goncalves (Sporting Lisbon)

Sporting CP v Borussia Dortmund: Group C - UEFA Champions League

Sporting Lisbon made it to the Round of 16 at the expense of Borussia Dortmund. 23-year-old attacking midfielder Pedro Goncalves only started three games in the group stage but he made a lot of impact.

Goncalves was the man of the match in Sporting's 4-0 win over Besiktas and their 3-1 triumph over Borussia Dortmund. He scored a brace in each of those games and led from the front as the Portuguese outfit tried to make it out of a tough group.

Goncalves has four goals and an assist to his name in four appearances in the group stage. His return from a foot injury in October proved to be a game-changer for Sporting. Pote, as he is popularly known, is an adventurous customer in the final third.

He can slip in some lovely passes to his teammates and is capable of finding space in tight situations. The Portuguese international also has a vicious shot in him and his finishing is clinical more often than not.

TalkingTekkers @Talking_Tekkers ‘The next Bruno Fernandes’ 🌟



Pedro Gonçalves has been in red hot from recently. Rumours are that he’s being tracked by both Liverpool and Man United 👀 ‘The next Bruno Fernandes’ 🌟Pedro Gonçalves has been in red hot from recently. Rumours are that he’s being tracked by both Liverpool and Man United 👀 https://t.co/COFl5QC39R

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Shambhu Ajith