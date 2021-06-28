5 best national teams since 2010 according to FIFA World Rankings

The UEFA Euro 2020 and the 2021 Copa America are in full flow, with most top players in the game in action in one of the two tournaments.

There have been a few surprising results in both tournaments, despite the biggest nations in the world and some of the best players in the game focused on adding an international trophy to their resume.

With the FIFA World Cup set to take place next year, it will be interesting to see how some of the bigger teams fare in one of these two tournaments. On that note, let's look at the five best national teams since 2010, according to FIFA World Ratings, as per transfermarkt.

#5 Portugal | 1,281 points

Belgium vs Portugal - UEFA Euro 2020: Round of 16

Portugal were dumped out of the Euros last night by Belgium in the Round of 16, as stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Jota failed to fire.

Given the talent in the Portugal squad, this result can only be construed as a disappointing one. Portugal were the surprise winners of the Euros in 2016, and they achieved that feat with what was supposedly a weaker squad compared to this one.

Manager Fernando Santos could come under pressure, and rightly so, after his team failed to live up to expectations.

Was yesterday the last time we'll see Cristiano Ronaldo at the Euros? 😢



He'll be 39 during the next tournament. pic.twitter.com/cLJaPnfkuE — Goal (@goal) June 28, 2021

Nevertheless, Santos deserves huge credit for what he has achieved with the Portugal team. But with the World Cup looming next year, big decisions may have to be made.

#4 Brazil | 1,377 points

Brazil vs Colombia: Group B - Copa America Brazil 2021

Brazil are currently competing in Copa America 2021, where they have been one of the better teams in the competition thus far.

Tite has done well with the Brazil team since taking over as their manager in 2016. The debacle of the 2014 FIFA World Cup still looms large on the national team, though. But Brazil won the Copa America in 2019 and will hope to replicate that success on home soil once again.

Foco na próxima fase! Finalizamos a primeira parte da CONMEBOL @CopaAmerica na primeira colocação do grupo, com três vitórias e um empate.



Vamos juntos pela décima taça!



Foto: Lucas Figueiredo / CBF pic.twitter.com/3zg8VQuEQk — CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) June 27, 2021

Neymar remains Brazil's superstar and is complemented by talented players like Richarlison, Gabriel Jesus, Lucas Paqueta and Vinicius Junior. The experience of Thiago Silva, Roberto Firmino and Alisson Becker could also prove to be crucial for Brazil at the next FIFA World Cup.

