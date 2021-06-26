Euro 2020: Ranking the top 5 teams so far based on ratings

The knockout stages of Euro 2020 are set to begin today, as Italy face Austria in the Round of 16.

The group stages delivered plenty of entertainment, and much more of the same is expected in the knockouts as well, with Europe's elite footballing nations seeking to win Euro 2020.

There have been some top team performances in the competition so far, with various nations displaying what they are capable of at their very best. With fans back in the stadiums, the energy has been through the roof and it is evident that footballers are enjoying the atmosphere.

We rank the top 5 teams so far based on ratings at Euro 2020, as per Whoscored.com.

#5 England | 6.73

Czech Republic v England - UEFA Euro 2020: Group D

Gareth Southgate's England are yet to hit the form they are capable of, with their brand of football at Euro 2020 attracting criticism.

A solid performance against Croatia was followed by a dull draw against Scotland. England failed to inject excitement into their attacking play despite having talents like Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane, Phil Foden and Jack Grealish among other talented players.

England qualified for the Round of 16 by topping their group, but more is expected from them at Euro 2020. Southgate's reluctance to utilize Jadon Sancho, one of the best young footballers in the world, has been met with surprise as well.

#4 Spain | 6.76

Slovakia v Spain - UEFA Euro 2020: Group E

During their first two group games at Euro 2020, Luis Enrique's Spain were compared to Louis van Gaal's Manchester United.

They boasted high possession stats, but struggled to break down Sweden and Poland. While Spain have a lot of technically gifted players, there was a feeling that they were missing a match-winner, a player who could create something out of nothing.

Against Slovakia, though, the dam burst. Spain scored five past their hapless opposition and will be heading to the Round of 16 at Euro 2020 brimming with confidence.

