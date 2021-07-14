5 best no. 10s in football right now

The no.10 jersey in football is arguably the most popular jersey number in the sport.

Some of the best players to have graced the game have represented that number. Usually, the no.10 jersey is worn by an attacking midfielder, but these days there is a lot more fluidity in terms of jersey numbers.

A lot of big-name players currently boast the no.10 jersey. It is one of the most respected numbers in the game and is often included in contractual agreements as a lure to sign the player. The no.10 jersey commands respect.

On that note, let's take a look at the five best #10s in the game at the moment.

#5 Sadio Mane (Liverpool)

Sadio Mane

Sadio Mane endured an underwhelming 2020-21 campaign by his lofty standards, with Liverpool struggling throughout the season due to injuries to key players.

Mane made 31 Premier League starts, scoring 11 goals and providing seven assists. Renowned for his pace and attacking quality, the Senegal international is part of a feared attacking trident at Liverpool, including Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

Despite not being at his very best, Mane scored 16 goals in all competitions last season. It has been rumoured that Liverpool could sell one of their starting attackers this summer, with all three forwards linked with moves away from Anfield.

#4 Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

Luka Modric

Luka Modric continues to be one of the best midfielders in the world at the age of 35.

Players start to slow down and play limited minutes when they are in their 30s, but that has not been the case with Modric. The Croatia international is still an incredibly key player for both club and country, making 32 La Liga starts last season for Real Madrid.

An elegant midfielder, Modric is one of the best players of the modern generation. It will be interesting to see how Real Madrid replace the former Tottenham Hotspur man in the near future.

