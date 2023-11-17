5 best 'number 8s' in the Premier League right now (November 2023)

Football matches, they say, are often won or lost in midfield. In the high-octane environment of the Premier League, midfielders need to be multifaceted as they need to combine skill, intelligence and endurance. A number is often the team's engine, shouldering the responsibility of offensive and defensive duties.

From orchestrating attacks and stitching play with precise passes to breaking up opposition plays and providing defensive cover, the number 8 is expected to be a dynamic and well-rounded midfielder.

Success in this position requires technical proficiency and the ability to read the game and make split-second decisions whilst maintaining a high level of physical fitness. Without further ado, let's take a look at the five best 'number 8s' in the Premier League right now.

#5 Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle United)

Newcastle United v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Bruno Guimaraes has been one of the defining signings made by Newcastle United in recent times. The Brazilian midfielder is arguably their most important player as the difference is stark when he is not on the pitch.

Guimaraes is capable of playing in multiple positions across the midfield but excels as a number 8. The 26-year-old is always looking to progress the ball and his creativity and technical qualities have made him one of the most coveted midfielders on the planet.

He has scored one goal, provided one assist, created two big chances and made seven interceptions and 65 recoveries in 11 appearances for Newcastle United so far this season.

#4 Enzo Fernandez (Chelsea)

Burnley FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Enzo Fernandez first turned heads with his incredible performances for Argentina at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Chelsea made him their most expensive signing of all time in January 2023. Enzo joined a disjointed Chelsea squad and still stood out with his performances in the latter half of the 2022-23 season.

He has played in a variety of midfield roles already for Chelsea. It wouldn't have been too difficult for Mauricio Pochettino to figure out that Fernandez's abilities on both sides of the pitch could be crucial for his side.

He has a tackle success rate of 56% in the Premier League and has made four interceptions so far this season. Fernandez has also created three big chances for his side this term.

#3 Declan Rice (Arsenal)

Britain Soccer Premier League

Declan Rice became Arsenal's club-record signing this summer when they roped him in from West Ham United for a sum of €116.6 million. Rice has impressed in his early days at Arsenal where he has been used higher up the pitch.

With Thomas Partey cleaning up behind him at the base of midfield, Rice has been given the freedom to foray forward. His best position might be as a holding midfielder but the young Englishman has done a commendable job as a number 9 this term.

Rice has scored two goals, provided one assist, created two big chances, won 54% of his tackles, made 60 recoveries and made 16 interceptions in 12 Premier League appearances so far this term.

#2 Dominik Szoboszlai (Liverpool)

France Europa League Soccer

Liverpool fans were quite anxious to see how their most expensive signing from this summer, Dominik Szoboszlai, would fare in the Premier League. If his performances in the early stages of the new season are anything to go by, Liverpool fans rest easy knowing he has a bright future at Merseyside.

Szoboszlai has been mighty impressive for Jurgen Klopp's side, progressing the ball exceptionally well with his exquisite dribbling skills and precise passing ability. The Hungary international is also a livewire on the pitch and is an all-action midfielder who never fails to put in a proper shift.

In 12 Premier League appearances for Liverpool so far this term, he has scored one goal and provided two assists. The 23-year-old has also created four big chances, made 10 interceptions, made 88 recoveries and won 71% of his tackles.

#1 Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)

Pictures of the Week Global Photo Gallery

Bernardo Silva is back to his best this season. Despite not being a physical specimen, Silva is a wiry presence in midfield. While he is more of a creative outlet, he is always on call to dispense his defensive duties as well.

Silva has been Manchester City's creator-in-chief in the opening stages of the 2023-24 season in the absence of Kevin De Bruyne. The Portugal international has scored three goals and provided three assists in nine Premier League appearances so far this season.

He has also created big chances, made 24 recoveries and won 55% of his tackles so far this term.